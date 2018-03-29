menu

[LIVE] Archbishop leads washing of the feet celebration in Valletta

Catholics in Malta join millions around the world in the liturgical celebrations leading up to Christianity’s most important feast – Easter

29 March 2018, 6:25pm
Archbishop Charles Scicluna washing the feet of an Eritrean refugee (Stock photo: Curia)
Archbishop Charles Scicluna is leading the celebration at the St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta commemorating Christ’s Last Supper.

The ceremony, which closes the liturgical celebrations for Maundy Thursday, also includes the washing of the feet.

The live video feed starts at 6.30pm and is being provided by the Curia Communications office.

MaltaToday will be joining other live feeds over the next three days.

