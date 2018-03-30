[LIVE] Archbishop leads Good Friday adoration of the cross

Archbishop Charles Scicluna is leading the adoration of the cross at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta as Catholics reflect on Christ’s crucifixion.

The adoration is not accompanied by Mass and with respect to the solemnity of the occasion, no musical instruments are used.

The live video feed, which starts at 3.30pm, is being provided by the Curia Communications office.

MaltaToday will be joining the live feeds for the Easter vigil on Saturday at 8pm and Easter Sunday Mass at 10.30am.