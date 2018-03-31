[LIVE] Easter vigil Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral

Archbishop Charles Scicluna is leading the Easter vigil Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta as Catholics celebrate Christianity’s most important feast.

The vigil starts at sun set on Saturday as Christians symbolically wait for Christ’s resurrection, which represents salvation.

With the church cast in darkness, celebrants holding candles will then pass on the light to each other from the Easter candle carried by the archbishop.

The climax is reached with the celebration of baptism.

The live video feed, which starts at 8pm, is being provided by the Curia Communications office.

MaltaToday will be joining the live feed for the Easter Sunday Mass at 10.30am tomorrow.