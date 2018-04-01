[WATCH] Archbishop Charles Scicluna celebrates Easter Mass
Catholics in Malta join millions around the world to celebrate Christianity’s most important feast - Easter
Archbishop Charles Scicluna is leading the Easter Sunday Mass at St John’s Co-Cathedral in Valletta as Maltese Catholics join others the world over.
The Mass celebrates the resurrection of Jesus.
The live video feed, which starts at 10.30am, is being provided by the Curia Communications office.
MaltaToday wishes its readers a Happy Easter.
More in National