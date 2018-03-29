Malta with a record surplus of €183 million last year

An increase of €484.2 million in revenue as a result of economic growth ensured that 2017 closed with a surplus of €182.7 million, figures out today show.

The surplus registered last year represents an increase of 1,959% over the previous year when for the first time in 35 years, the country’s consolidated fund had registered a modest surplus of €8.9 million.

The results released by the National Statistics Office are more significant in light of the fact that 2017 was also an election year, which has traditionally contributed to fiscal slippage.

The NSO said expenditure also went up by €310.4 million, with the largest increase being that for programmes and initiatives.

These results do not take into account the wealth fund that holds money derived from the Individual Investor Programme, popularly known as the cash-for-passport scheme.

The consolidated fund is the first tranche of figures that are used to compile the general government accounts that would eventually include external agencies.

The results also confirm that Malta has started chipping away at its debt. In December, public debt stood at €5,371 million (€5.4 billion), a decrease of just over €100 million when compared to the same month in 2016.

The government has described the results as historic and of great relevance in a year when a general election was held.

“This is the first time in this country’s history that in a general election year government finances improved,” the government said, noting that public debt had also decreased for the first time in many years.

