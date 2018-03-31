Christians, priests cannot close their ears to the poor, Gozo Bishop says

Priests cannot celebrate the liturgy while at the same time closing their ears to the suffering of the poor, Gozo Bishop Mario Grech said.

The church is called by Christ to make the preferential choice for the poor, he said, adding this was a "theological choice and not simply a cultural or political one".

Grech was delivering a homily during last Thursday’s blessing of the oils celebration at the Cathedral in Victoria along with Mgr Alfred Xuereb, who has just been appointed by the Vatican as apostolic nuncio to Korea and Mongolia.

Grech used the occasion to focus on poverty.

“It is a pity that in today’s time, the poor have become a political football, because while there are those who have an interest to elevate their cause, there are those who try to hide them. The problem is that the poor could hardly have political representatives who jump to their defence all the time, because elections cost a lot of money and the poor are not in a position to sponsor or ‘buy’,” Grech said.

Turning to the faithful, he said Christians were called to discover Christ in the poor by offering to be their voice, befriend them, hear them and understand their plight.

Grech noted with regret that certain initiatives to focus on poverty he had proposed to the churches in Gozo did not find cooperation.

“I have trust in the administrative section of the diocese, but I sometimes fear that we are not giving enough attention to Christ’s presence among the poor,” he cautioned.

Grech said it was not enough to for society to rest on its laurels by claiming that people are generous. “This is spiritual poverty and we would do good to change this attitude,” he added.

The bishop urged priests to take all the pastoral initiatives to ensure the poor felt at home in their community and taking a leaf from Mgr Xuereb’s presence, asked the faithful to also help the church in Mongolia.