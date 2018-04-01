New reverse osmosis plant to make Gozo self-sufficient

A new reverse osmosis plant planned for Gozo will make the island self-sufficient in dealing with its water needs, according to Water minister Joe Mizzi.

The minister was speaking during a visit to the site at Hondoq ir-Rummien, where the new plant is to be built, where he said that the new plant would be capable of producing up to 9,000 cubic metres of water everyday.

The project, which is part of an investment of over €100 million by the Water Services Corporation, will drastically improve water quality in Gozo, while reducing ground water extraction, the minister said.

Mizzi added that the fact that the plant would be built on an old site belonging to the Water Services Corporation would avoid “environmental problems”.

Also present for the visit was Gozo minister Justyne Caruana, who welcomed the project and the fact that Gozo would not longer remain dependent on groundwater and the Cirkewwa plant for its water needs.

Caruana also expressed her satisfaction at the fact that the Water Services Corporation would be restoring a derelict site, which has been abandoned since the 70s, thus protecting Hondoq ir-Rummien bay from any further development.