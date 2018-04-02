menu

20 tonnes of waste collected from eight valleys since last summer

Environment Minister Jose Herrera said this morning that 37 valleys had been identified for cleaning and restoration

More than 842 cubic metres of material was fished out from the valleys as well as more than 20 tonnes of trash
The new committee set up the Environment Ministry last summer to oversee the restoration of a number of valleys around Malta has so far collected over 20 tonnes of waste, equivalent to 842 cubic metres, since it was incorporated.

Addressing a press conference in Wied il-Kbira in Hal Qormi, Environment Minister Jose Herrera said the committee had identified 37 valleys, which it would be focusing its efforts on.

The valleys, he said, had been selected by the committee in an exercise carried out in conjunction with local councils, and had been selected because they were often used for illegal dumping.

The committee has already begun works in Incita valley, Marsa ditch, Valley Road, Cawsli valley, Wied il-Kbir, Wied is-Sewda and Baqqiegha valley as well as parts of Qirda valley, the minister said.

Herrera also said that equipment and new vehicles had been bought by the ministry to improve and facilitate the committee’s work, and that a number of invasive species found in the valley were being replaced by endemic species.

Friends of the Earth welcomes restoration efforts

The NGO Friends of the Earth (FOE) welcomed the proposed extensive valley restoration programme announced by the ministry.

It also insisted that in addition to the restoration of valleys, government would do well to draw up a national strategy to increase the dwindling number of bees and pollinating creatures.

FOE has been working to increase awareness on the importance of bees and pollinating creatures, through the campaign ‘BeeCause’.

The NGO has been working on building a larger of community of bee keepers, while also sustaining its commitment towards supporting small-scale apiculture.

