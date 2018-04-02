menu

[WATCH] People react to €5 million Puttinu donation by the Prime Minister

Controversy has accompanied the €5 million donation made to cancer charity Puttinu by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat from the cash-for-passports fund on live television last Friday • MaltaToday asked people in Valletta what they thought of the matter

2 April 2018, 4:39pm
by Karl Azzopardi
The Puttinu fund-raiser held during TV show Xarabank raised €1.6 million in donations, which was topped up by €5 million from the IIP fund
The Puttinu fund-raiser held during TV show Xarabank raised €1.6 million in donations, which was topped up by €5 million from the IIP fund
What do people make of the €5 million donation to Puttinu from the IIP fund?

A live telephone link with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat from Australia during the fund-raising telethon for cancer charity Puttinu, has triggered controversy after political opponents said the move was intended to justify the highly controversial cash-for-passports scheme.

Muscat announced on TV that the fund that administers cash derived from the Individual Investor Programme had accepted the government's request for it to donate €5 million to Puttinu, which is raising funds to build new apartments in London for Maltese cancer patients.

However, ​Nationalist MPs Jason Azzopardi and Beppe Fenech Adami claimed the donation was an attempt at justifying the provenance of the passport money, criticising programme host Peppi Azzopardi for providing the Prime Minister with a platform.

MaltaToday took the controversy to the people in Valletta and asked them whether they agreed with the donation and whether they felt this was a mere publicity stunt.

Read also: Nationalists, PD lambast Muscat's IIP donation to Puttinu as an insult and a sham

 

More in National
Police deny Maria Efimova mistreatment claims
National

Police deny Maria Efimova mistreatment claims
Yannick Pace
[WATCH] People react to €5 million Puttinu donation by the Prime Minister
National

[WATCH] People react to €5 million Puttinu donation by the Prime Minister
Karl Azzopardi
Bird conservationists rejoice after hunting enforcement unit head resigns
National

Bird conservationists rejoice after hunting enforcement unit head resigns
Kurt Sansone
[WATCH] Dog avoids bus by a whisker
National

[WATCH] Dog avoids bus by a whisker
Karl Azzopardi
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe