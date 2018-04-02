[WATCH] People react to €5 million Puttinu donation by the Prime Minister

What do people make of the €5 million donation to Puttinu from the IIP fund?

A live telephone link with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat from Australia during the fund-raising telethon for cancer charity Puttinu, has triggered controversy after political opponents said the move was intended to justify the highly controversial cash-for-passports scheme.

Muscat announced on TV that the fund that administers cash derived from the Individual Investor Programme had accepted the government's request for it to donate €5 million to Puttinu, which is raising funds to build new apartments in London for Maltese cancer patients.

However, ​Nationalist MPs Jason Azzopardi and Beppe Fenech Adami claimed the donation was an attempt at justifying the provenance of the passport money, criticising programme host Peppi Azzopardi for providing the Prime Minister with a platform.

MaltaToday took the controversy to the people in Valletta and asked them whether they agreed with the donation and whether they felt this was a mere publicity stunt.

