Committee of Ministers ‘confident’ in Maltese authorities in Daphne Caruana Galizia investigation

The Maltese authorities will continue to make appropriate use of all the means in place – in full respect with the fundamental values of the Council of Europe – in investigating the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe wrote, saying that they are “confident” of this fact.

The Committee was responding to a question sent by Dutch MP Pieter Omtzigt.

Referring to the delegation sent on a fact-finding mission to Malta in November of last year, the Committee said that the delegation had passed on information detailing the steps taken by the Maltese authorities in regards to the investigation.

The Committee said that it does not see any reason for taking additional measures, as the necessary investigations are being conducted by “independent judicial bodies and in full cooperation with all competent Council of Europe mechanisms in place”.

Omtzigt asked whether the Committee would be requesting explanations from the Maltese government on the “failure” of the Police Force to investigate money laundering my government officials and its relatives, as well as its “failure” to “adequately protect” Caruana Galizia.

The Committee said that these allegations were subject to an ongoing judicial inquiry, and that the delegation had provided information on its visit in November, its report, and of the upcoming visit by GRECO which will be followed by a monitoring evaluation by MONEVAL.

In light of this, and Committee concluded that there was no need for additional measures to be taken.