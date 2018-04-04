menu

Rental market proposals the next stage to address poverty, minister says

Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon applauds the positive results in addressing poverty in Malta released by Eurostat, insists more has to be done

kurt_sansone
4 April 2018, 10:23am
by Kurt Sansone
Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon (left) and permanent secretary Mark Musu
Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon (left) and permanent secretary Mark Musu

Tackling high rents is the next stage to address poverty in Malta, Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon said on Wednesday.

He said a White Paper with proposals to address the phenomenon of rising rents will be released “in the coming weeks”.

Falzon was speaking at a press conference in Valletta, the day after figures released by Eurostat, a European agency, showed a 4% reduction in people at-risk-of-poverty between 2013 and 2016.

The results are attributable to decisions taken by the government over the past years, including the reduction in water and electricity tariffs, Falzon said.

However, he insisted that despite the good results, more still had to be done, such as tackling increasing rents.

The Eurostat results for 2016, take into account data for 2015, which means that certain policy decisions taken from 2016 onwards are not yet reflected in the numbers.

All poverty indicators bar one showed improvement. The best result was obtained in the category targeting the severely materially deprived, which saw the number of people falling in this category halved in three years.

However, the indicator calculating poverty by income in relative terms, registered a decrease. In simple terms this means that while the number of poor dropped, the gap between rich and poor has widened.

Mark Musù, the ministry’s permanent secretary said this was a result of higher incomes across the board that pushed up the national median average.

“What is interesting, however, is that there was still an improvement among those whose income was still not equivalent to the 60% median. These people approached the national median,” Musù said, adding that when all indicators were taken together, the situation showed general improvement.

Kurt Sansone is Online Editor of www.maltatoday.com.mt. He was formerly deputy editor of ...
More in National
New university law dilutes Prime Minister’s influence in rector’s election, council
National

New university law dilutes Prime Minister’s influence in rector’s election, council
Kurt Sansone
Updated | Committee of Ministers ‘confident’ in Maltese authorities in Daphne Caruana Galizia investigation
National

Updated | Committee of Ministers ‘confident’ in Maltese authorities in Daphne Caruana Galizia investigation
Tia Reljic
PD deputy leader requests anti-corruption investigation into ministerial favours
National

PD deputy leader requests anti-corruption investigation into ministerial favours
Matthew Vella
[WATCH] PN proposes community policing for all localities
National

[WATCH] PN proposes community policing for all localities
Massimo Costa
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe