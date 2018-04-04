Rental market proposals the next stage to address poverty, minister says

Tackling high rents is the next stage to address poverty in Malta, Social Solidarity Minister Michael Falzon said on Wednesday.

He said a White Paper with proposals to address the phenomenon of rising rents will be released “in the coming weeks”.

Falzon was speaking at a press conference in Valletta, the day after figures released by Eurostat, a European agency, showed a 4% reduction in people at-risk-of-poverty between 2013 and 2016.

The results are attributable to decisions taken by the government over the past years, including the reduction in water and electricity tariffs, Falzon said.

However, he insisted that despite the good results, more still had to be done, such as tackling increasing rents.

The Eurostat results for 2016, take into account data for 2015, which means that certain policy decisions taken from 2016 onwards are not yet reflected in the numbers.

All poverty indicators bar one showed improvement. The best result was obtained in the category targeting the severely materially deprived, which saw the number of people falling in this category halved in three years.

However, the indicator calculating poverty by income in relative terms, registered a decrease. In simple terms this means that while the number of poor dropped, the gap between rich and poor has widened.

Mark Musù, the ministry’s permanent secretary said this was a result of higher incomes across the board that pushed up the national median average.

“What is interesting, however, is that there was still an improvement among those whose income was still not equivalent to the 60% median. These people approached the national median,” Musù said, adding that when all indicators were taken together, the situation showed general improvement.