[WATCH] PN proposes community policing for all localities

PN Local Councils spokesperson Robert Cutajar

The Nationalist Party is proposing that Local Councils enter into the social sphere and carry out a social impact assessment of the problems in their locality, aimed at addressing issues faced by families with social problems, the elderly, those at risk of social exclusion, domestic violence victims, and other problems.

In a document issued today, the PN presented a set of 80 proposals aimed at reforming local councils, covering primarily areas related to the social dimension, security, inter-council cooperation, increased public funding and greater administrative efficiency.

Addressing a press conference this morning, PN Local Councils spokesperson Robert Cutajar highlighted that social issues the country was facing should, for the first time, be treated on a local level, with each Local Council having a councillor responsible for the social dimension.

He also stressed that an increasing worry for residents of Malta’s changing towns and villages was crime, which is why the Opposition was proposing a system of community policing, whereby each locality would have a number of police officers who were on duty 24 hours a day and always based in the same locality, enabling them to become familiar with it and its residents. These would form part of the police force, but be a completely separate branch.

The proposals also underline the need for more cooperation between the various councils around Malta, and place a strong emphasis on the need for the government to allocate more funds to Local Councils.

“Apart from the yearly allocations to councils, the government should also see to it that a percentage of VAT earnings generated by a locality, and money coming from things such as the issuance of permits and taxes on land use, go back to the Local Councils,” Cutajar said, specifying that the social impact assessments suggested should be funded by government. There should also be a special fund aimed at providing money for Local Councils which might have to deal with certain situations, he said.

Greater administrative efficiency was another area the proposals touched on, Cutajar said, as he accentuated the need for Local Council to be more effective, by amongst other measures, having an employee with the Council whose sole duty it is to coordinate with the authorities, the government and commercial operations in the locality.

Calling attention to the importance that Local Councils serve the people, and not vice versa, Charles Bonello, PN director of councils, remarked that the autonomy of the Councils had been somewhat reduced in recent years and needed to be strengthened.

“We hope the government will notice the proposals document we are putting forward,” Cutajar then added, insisting that the suggestions were a testament to the Opposition’s efforts towards being positive.