New university law dilutes Prime Minister’s influence in rector’s election, council

The Prime Minister’s influence on the running of the University of Malta will be drastically reduced under fresh proposals put forward by the Education Ministry.

The draft law also scraps an original proposal to have an overriding governing body, which academics feared would have usurped the university’s autonomy.

In a briefing for journalists, the Education Ministry’s legal advisors responsible for drafting the University Act, said the university council will remain the ruling body.

Under the proposals, the Prime Minister’s appointees to the council will be reduced to seven, from the current 14. The Prime Minister will also appoint the chairman, while the Education Ministry will retain one of the appointees.

The council will also have a representative of the Malta Council for Science and Technology.

The balance of power sees the government’s influence reducing to a third of the voting rights on the council.

The council will also be obliged at law to organise a public forum, once a year to discuss academic, administrative and financial matters.

Election of rector

However, the council will not be responsible for the election of the rector, who will be chosen by an electoral college that will include 10 academics, four of which should be members of the council, 10 administrative staff (four have to be council members), 10 university students (four council members), the seven council members appointed by the Prime Minister and a member appointed by the National Skills Council.

This means that the government will no longer hold a natural majority in the election for the new rector. The rector will have to obtain an absolute majority in a single transferrable vote system.

The legal advisors, Simon Cachia and Dennis Zammit, said the proposed changes try to involve more stakeholders, make the running of the university a more participative process and ensure autonomy.

More students on senate

The new law also proposes increasing the number of student representatives on the senate to 10 from five.

“This will give students a greater voice on academic matters,” the advisors said.

Students will also have voting rights in the election of faculty deans, as will non-academic staff but academics will still have a 70% weight in these elections.

The new law also proposes the creation of an advisory committee to propose financial and strategic plans for the long term.

The committee will include council and senate members and involve outside stakeholders. However, any plan proposed by the committee will have to be approved by the council.

A new executive committee to take care of the day-to-day running will also be created but its powers will be delegated by the council.

“This executive committee was an idea put forward by the university to ensure quicker implementation of decisions taken by the council but the law makes it clear that its mandate is dictated by the council,” the advisors said.

The law will also set up appeals boards on any decision taken by the university concerning staff and students.

A ministry spokesman was unable to say when the government intended to formally put forward the Bill before Parliament, adding the draft proposals will be up for discussion again.

“It all depends on the feedback we receive and whether any more changes will be contemplated. We are taking this step by step,” he said.

IN SHORT

How will the university council be formed?

Rector

Chairman appointed by Prime Minister

7 members appointed by the Prime Minister

4 academics

4 students

4 non-academic staff

4 senate representatives

1 member appointed by the MCST

1 member appointed by the Education Ministry

1 member appointed by the Faculty of Theology

The electoral college that will elect the rector

10 academics (4 sitting council members, 6 elected by academics)

10 non-academic staff (4 sitting council members, 6 elected by non-academic staff)

10 students (4 sitting council members, 6 elected by students)

7 council members appointed by the Prime Minister

1 member appointed by the National Skills Council