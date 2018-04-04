Ex hunting enforcement head hits back at bird conservation group CABS

He resigned from the hunting enforcement unit and bird conservation groups rejoiced but now Sergei Golovkin says the flak directed at him in Malta is incomprehensible.

In a lengthy reaction to MaltaToday’s report of his resignation, Golovkin confirms that he not only resigned from the Wild Birds Regulation Unit and the Ornis Committee in Malta but also from the chairmanship of two international posts.

Golovkin was chairperson of the Council of Europe’s Bern Convention Network of Special Focal Points on Eradication of Illegal Killing of Birds and also chaired the UN Convention for Migratory Species Intergovernmental Task Force on Illegal Killing of Birds in the Mediterranean. He was elected unanimously in both instances by representatives of over 50 states, international scientific organisations and conservation NGOs.

“Since my resignation from chairmanship of these global enforcement networks was announced yesterday, I received dozens of messages of support and solidarity from conservation professionals from all corners of the globe,” Golovkin said.

On Monday, the Committee Against Bird Slaughter, a bird conservation group, welcomed the news of Golovkin’s resignation from the WBRU, saying that an era of incompetence had come to an end.

In a hard-hitting statement, CABS said that under Golovkin’s stewardship, Malta’s hunting and trapping enforcement system became “a disaster”.

But the former head of the WBRU rebutted the accusations, insisting international organisations held a different opinion of his expertise and competence.

Golovkin said that since his resignation from the international bodies, he was invited by BirdLife International to address the Global Flways summit in Abu Dhabi later this month.

“I was specifically asked to speak about an international scoreboard to measure countries' progress on enforcement against illegal killing of birds, an initiative which I pioneered at international level under the umbrella of Bern and CMS Conventions, with the support of reputed international scientific and conservation organisations, including European hunting federation FACE and Birdlife International,” Golovkin said.

Flummoxed by the accusations levelled against him, Golovkin asked how would it be possible for an international biodiversity convention to adopt a document that he co-authored and promote its use, if he was indeed incompetent as CABS claimed.

“Something clearly does not add up,” Golovkin ended his statement.

He did not elaborate on the reasons for his resignation but sources told MaltaToday he had been complaining about interference in his work.

Golovkin’s resignation came in the wake of a decision taken by the ministry not to allow WBRU officials from addressing an information meeting organised by St Hubert’s Hunters, the second largest hunting organisation.

Golovkin had agreed to the participation but was overruled in what appears to be a decision to appease the FKNK, the largest hunting organisation.