Archbishop Charles Scicluna has 'taken note' of mafia retweet controversy, Curia official says

Archbishop Charles Scicluna would have "certainly taken note" of the criticism he received after retweeting an article that compared the government to the mafia, a top Curia official said.

Michael Pace Ross, Curia administrative secretary, speaking on One TV discussion programme Arena on Wednesday evening, said the archbishop had no intention to make the comparison between government and mafia.

"I know him and I can put people's minds at rest that it was not his intention to make that comparison," he said, adding the archbishop believed the retweet would serve to foster a discussion on the how the Maltese political system developed from the 1960s till today.

Controversy erupted last week when Scicluna retweeted an article from Shift News that compared the government in Malta to the Italian mafia. Scicluna later clarified that the intention of the retweet was to provoke a mature debate on the Maltese political system.

The unfortunate incident preceded the results of a MaltaToday survey on religious and church matters that found Scicluna suffering a massive trust deficit among Labour Party voters. However, the survey was conducted a week before the retweet incident.

Pace Ross said the archbishop would have "certainly taken note" of the criticism and "will learn from this".

Another guest on the programme, Fr Ġorġ Dalli, said the massive difference between the trust Scicluna enjoyed among PL and Nationalist Party voters was "extremely worrying" and called for greater sensitivity among priests when expressing themselves publicly on political matters.

"I have no doubt the archbishop had no intention to equate the government to the mafia; the archbishop is not mad but he was imprudent... [the retweet] was unnecessary... if you are standing in a room full of fireworks, you do not light up a cigarette," Dalli said.

The MaltaToday survey queried people on their trust in Scicluna, Gozo Bishop Mario Grech and Pope Francis. While the overall trust rating in Scicluna stood at 65%, when the results are broken down by political allegiance, the archbishop could only muster the trust of 43.3% of PL voters, as opposed to 89.6% of Nationalist Party voters.

Grech's overall trust rating stood at 76%, with almost even results among both sets of voters.

Sunday Mass census out this month

The Curia official said results from a census on Sunday Mass attendance held last December in Maltese churches will be released later on this month.

He said that the results of the census and a survey that was held at the same time, correspond to findings in the MaltaToday survey. The census and the church-commissioned survey will provide a comprehensive picture of Sunday Mass attendance and people’s choices, he added.

Pace Ross said the census and survey carried out by the Maltese Curia also asked people how often they attended Sunday Mass, with findings indicating that people were increasingly not regular goers despite still feeling part of the Church.

The last Sunday Mass census was held in 2005 across churches in Malta and Gozo. This found that 53% of the Maltese population had attended Mass, however the result assumed that all Maltese were Catholic.

This time around, the census was only held in Maltese churches, making it difficult to compare with the results obtained 13 years ago.

A MaltaToday survey found that 63.7% of those who identified themselves as Catholic had attended Mass the previous Sunday.

Gozo exhibited the highest number of church goers, with 81% of Catholics there admitting they heard Mass the previous Sunday.

The MaltaToday survey also found that Sunday Mass attendance was least popular among those aged under-35. The results showed that in this age bracket, 53.8% did not go to Mass the previous Sunday.