€30 million increase in pensions for retirement in 2017, invalidity pensions down

Pensions in respect of retirement amounted to around €509 million in 2017, an increase of close to €30 million compared to the previous year.

The bulk of this, €415 million, consisted in the two-thirds pension, which was received by almost 49,000 persons last year, making them the largest recipient group of social benefits, 2,850 more than the previous year.

The number of people receiving a pension in respect of invalidity, however, decreased in 2017 by around 300 persons, with spending decreasing by €2.9 million when compared to 2016.

The figures emerged from a report published by the National Statistics Office, which indicated that the government had spent a total of just under €937 million to cover social security benefits in 2017, 4% more than the year previous.

Most of this - almost €750 million - was spent on contributory benefits, namely pensions for retirement, those for invalidity and widowhood, industrial injury benefits, and other benefits such as unemployment, maternity and sickness payments.

The rest - around €187 million - went towards non-contributory benefits, including child and disability allowance, old age pensions (including carers' pensions), and social and medical assistance.

While total expenditure on contributory benefits rose by 5.3% in 2017, that on non-contributory benefits dropped slightly, by less than 1%. The latter decrease came about due to less spending on social assistance (including unemployment assistance), reflecting a drop of €4.3 million in unemployment assistance spending.

The largest share of non-contributory benefit recipients consisted of those receiving children’s allowance, which stood at 44,000 persons.