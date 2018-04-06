Transparency report to show details of public land transfers exceeding €100,000

The first internal audit report on transactions undertaken by the Land Authority, which was established in April last year, is to be published on Monday after it is presented to Parliament, transport minister Ian Borg said today.

The report contains the results of six investigations carried out by the auditor, Charlene Muscat, who began her term of office last October. Land and property transactions have to exceed the value of €100,000 for them to be eligible for investigation by the internal auditor.

Once a report is finalised, it is up to the Lands Authority board to implement the auditor’s recommendations.

Borg said such reports were a way of ensuring that transactions of public land and property only took place if there was “responsibility and absolute transparency”, as he highlighted that anyone in the general public could now request any transaction file to be investigated by the auditor.

“From a time when the Lands Department was very closed to scrutiny, with Attorney General investigations being a rarity, the new Lands Authority now has an internal auditor who has to carry out the necessary investigations,” Borg said, emphasising that although the Authority may now be subject to criticism for being too bureaucratic, he was willing to accept this if it meant that all required checks and balances were in place and government land and property was properly safeguarded.

Lands CEO Carlo Mifsud said that an internal audit investigation could be started on a particular transaction following either a report from Lands Authority board, from its CEO or authority official, or from a member of the public. The Authority can also ask for an audit investigation out of its own initiative.

Of the six reports investigated by the first audit report, four came from the Lands Board, one from the CEO, and one from a member of the public.

Land Authority chairman emeritus judge Lino Farrugia Sacco underscored that some degree of bureaucracy was necessary when large sums of money were involved.

“The Lands Authority Board meets at least once a week, and includes Labour MP Alex Muscat and Nationalist MP Ryan Callus on it,” he said, “We are taking things very seriously.”