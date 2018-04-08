Delia says he has now settled all tax arrears

Opposition leader Adrian Delia has confirmed that all his previously pending tax payments, amounting to €55,000, have now been settled, as he squashed implications stemming from an article in today's Kulhadd, which appeared to suggest a connection between a recent Nationalist Party fund raising marathon and the tax arrear payments.

Speaking during an interview with Sergio Mallia on the party’s radio station Radio 101, Delia affirmed that he had nothing to hide about the money he had used to pay off what he owed, remarking that the newspaper could investigate all they wanted about the issue.

“The issue has been resolved and the taxes were paid. Anyone who wants to investigate my assets can do so, and they will find no wrong doing,” Delia said.

Delia also spoke about the Nationalist Party's intention to keep the individual at the centre of its politics, and its efforts to employ a person-centred approach, as he maintained that local councils would be the best way of doing this.

“Where better to implement this style of politics if not in the local councils?” he said, "We care about the needs of the individual that’s why I elected a person in charge of analysing how we can get closer to people. We will not gain any financial profit from this, but that shows that we care about the individual.”

Local councils had the duty to reduce crimine and should be equipped to do so, he maintained.

“People still come to me and tell me that they are scared in their own home,” he said.

Referring to a video by Malta-resident video blogger Nas Daily, claiming that a town in Egypt is the safest place to live, Delia said that Malta used to be like that, and politicians should strive to once again make Malta "the safest place on earth".

“Local councils should be given the tools to invest in making our towns and villages safer for everyone.” Delia said.

Asked about the ongoing debate about applications for fuel stations around the island, Delia said that the government is not accepting the fact that our environment is in danger.

“We have a country in which the next generation will be enjoying less open spaces, more polluted air and more buildings, and the Labour government does not want to accept that fact," he said, as he requested that Labour Party declare whether or not it was committed to saving the environment.

The Nationalist Party will look to present a better long-term solution for the environment issue, he said.

Regarding education, Delia emphasised that previous socialist governments never cared about education, and the present government is doing the same.

“The government only wants control over our education system, at every level of it.”

Delia also stressed that educators should be consulted when it came to the drawing up of policies, and the current Labour government was abstaining from doing this, despite promising it would.

“How can we expect students and parents to respect teachers if even our government is not showing that respect,” Delia stated.

Delia also highlighted that the government should strive for the creation of careers which enable individuals to grow and achieve better conditions.

Turning to the upcoming discussions in Parliament to amend the Embryo Protection Act, Delia reaffirmed the PN’s position of believing in the need to protect life from its very beginning.

“The government should say whether it is against or in favour of abortion, and explain why it wants to remove the protection of the unborn child from the Act," he said in his concluding comments.