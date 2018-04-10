‘Franco must say sorry’: PN top brass tell all to anonymous Facebook user

The Nationalist Party’s deputy leader for party affairs Robert Arrigo and the executive chairman of the party's media arm, Pierre Portelli, seemed pretty relaxed to let go and talk politics with what is being described as an anonymous Facebook user.

In excerpts of a Messenger chat sent to Lovin' Malta, Arrigo is shown singling out three of leader Adrian Delia’s confidants for criticism.

In another chat, Pierre Portelli says the PN would never admit the former MP Franco Debono back to the party unless he publicly apologises for voting against the Gonzi administration back in 2012 in a budget vote, which brought the government down three months ahead of its five-year tenure.

“Not unless he apologises with the country for bringing down the gov in 2012. And that’s a lot of info considering I’m speaking to an avatar,” a self-aware Portelli blurts out.

Portelli also accused MPs who are at odds with Adrian Delia’s election to leader in 2017 as being responsible for the state the party finds itself in, with polls constantly showing it is losing ground.

“No other party went through what the PN experienced following the second massive trashing,” he said. “The party members chose a new way [Adrian Delia] but not all MPs conceded, hence the state we find ourselves in. Give it some time and you’ll start seeing the results we are experiencing on the road.”

In another conversation with the anonymous Facebook user, PN deputy leader Robert Arrigo singles out Delia’s allies for criticism – MPs Kristy Debono and Hermann Schiavone and chief political coordinator Jean-Pierre Debono, husband of the MP.

“Adrian is OK on his own. It’s the people around him!” the anonymous user was told when asked whether Delia was treating Labour with kid gloves.

When asked who these people were, Arrigo offers up the names: “Kristy JP Debono Schiavone” – all three having been major backers of Delia’s leadership bid. Jean Pierre Debono gave up his seat in the House so that Adrian Delia could be co-opted into parliament.