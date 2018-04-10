Part of Mistra Bridge to be closed for works as from tonight

Transport Malta will be carrying out infrastructural work on one of Mistra Bridge’s lanes, starting from tonight and lasting a few days.

From this evening, the north-bound lane of Triq il-Mistra, from Xemxija to Mellieha, will be closed to traffic. The south-bound lane of Triq il-Mistra, from Mellieha to Xemxija and St Paul’s Bay, will remain open at all times.

Public transport buses and other heavy vehicles will still be able to travel towards Mellieha through Xemxija and Triq il-Mistra by following the directions of the Transport Malta officials on site.

Commuters are encouraged to avoid delays by using one of two alternative routes.

North-bound vehicles are recommended to follow the diversion route - temporarily open in the south-bound direction - from the St Paul’s Bay Bypass, towards Triq Ghajn Tuffieha to the road going through Limbordin and Il-Mizieb.

Vehicles travelling in the other direction, from Cirkewwa, Ghadira and Mellieha towards Xemxija and St Paul’s Bay should use Triq il-Mellieha towards Manikata and Ghajn Tuffieha.

The works are part of Transport Malta’s ongoing project to evaluate, secure and consolidate the stability of the old stone bridge at Triq il-Mistra, linking Xemxija and Mellieha, Transport Malta highlighted.

“These works are urgently required to ensure the stability of the bridge and as part of the preparations for the eventual upgrade of the road above it, the main route to Mellieha and to the Gozo ferry terminal at Cirkewwa,” it said.

“They will be carried out in the next few days, whilst the north-bound lane of the road is currently closed to traffic as another part of this route, Triq il-Pwales at Xemxija, is being rebuilt and resurfaced. This will avoid disrupting vehicle flows twice for separate works along the same route.”

“Transport Malta is working to complete the ongoing works in the shortest time possible, and with the least possible inconvenience to road users. The Authority would like to thank the public for its cooperation in its ongoing effort to improve the quality of the Maltese road network,” it added.