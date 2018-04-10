menu

MP takes aim at ‘mortal sin inside the House’ in sports corruption debate

Godrey Farrugia rues lack of appointment of commissioner for standards in public life

matthew_vella
10 April 2018, 7:51pm
by Matthew Vella
Partit Demokratiku MP Godfrey Farrugia with PD leader Anthony Buttigieg (right)
Partit Demokratiku MP Godfrey Farrugia with PD leader Anthony Buttigieg (right)

A long awaited bill to harshen penalties on corruption in sports was the stage for a hard-hitting speech by Democratic MP Godfrey Farrugia against the state of governance in Malta.

Farrugia, a former Labour minister, said the sports corruption bill was a hard sell from a government that was itself plagued by problems of corruption, clientelism, and where the police force does not investigate wrongdoers equally.

“When a culture of corruption and the ‘anything goes’ attitude is allowed to flourish, how can we even think of disciplining the public or encourage a civic sense of pride that helps us improve ourselves?”

He was even critical of both sides of the House for failing to appoint a Commissioner for Standards in Public Life. “I tell the PM, who is deaf to criticism, and the Opposition leader, that the have said nothing yet of the commissioner for standards in public life, who has not yet even started this job. The example has to be set right here…

“For there is mortal sin inside this House, and the sins down at the football ground are merely venial ones,” Farrugia said. “If corruption continues to resign, it will be chaos.”

The bill will address a 1976 law by harshening penalties on match-fixing, extending Maltese jurisdiction on persons implicated in corruption, while also offering protection to whistleblowers who speak out against corruption.

Matthew Vella is executive editor at MaltaToday.
More in National
MP takes aim at ‘mortal sin inside the House’ in sports corruption debate
National

MP takes aim at ‘mortal sin inside the House’ in sports corruption debate
Matthew Vella
Judge Joseph Azzopardi will be the new Chief Justice
National

Judge Joseph Azzopardi will be the new Chief Justice
Kurt Sansone
‘Caruana Galizia not universally admired’, Bedingfield tells Guardian newspaper
National

‘Caruana Galizia not universally admired’, Bedingfield tells Guardian newspaper
Matthew Vella
Wasteserv top salaries: former Labour head of news gets over €50,000
National

Wasteserv top salaries: former Labour head of news gets over €50,000
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe