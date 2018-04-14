Partit Demokratiku hails ERA fuel station policy review, proposes stricter regulation

Partit Demokratiku (PD) has praised a proposed review of fuel station policy but insists that further measures have to be taken to protect the environment.

On Thursday, Environment Minister Jose Herrera proposed a review of the 2015 fuel station policy regarding the construction of fuel stations in Outside Development Zones (ODZ).

“We thank Minster Hererra for accepting our proposal for a fuel station policy review,” PD leader Anthony Butigieg told reporters today.

Butigieg insisted that despite the 2015 fuels station policy being enacted to safeguard public health interests by moving fuel stations out of urban areas, this had not safeguarded the environment.

PD MP Godfrey Farrugia criticised the way licenses are issued by the regulator, insisting that agencies do not work coherently with each other. Farrugia described the regulator as having only a short-term strategy.

“The strategy used by the current regulator covers only a limited period of time (2010-2020) and projections after that period have not been considered,” Farrugia said.

Farrugia called for a moratorium on fuel station construction in which no applications are accepted until a proper strategy has been written up. “A moratorium would ensure that applications received would conform well with an environmentally conscious strategy,” he said.

Farrugia pointed out that a moratorium had been implemented when a fireworks factory policy was being planned and so was not a new concept.

Responding to the argument that supply and demand were self-regulating, Farrugia submitted that the free market is also subject to regulation, highlighting examples from Greece and Italy, who were both taken to court over discriminatory rules.

Farrugia set out a number of proposals intended to protect the environment when a fuel station application is filed. The proposals include that a preference be given to sites found within industrial zones, SME sites, areas of containment and open storage areas unless these are in front of an ODZ site. Applications for sites in between localities should also not be, so as to conserve green belts, he said.

Plateaus and agricultural land had to be protected, Farrugia said, with the stipulated area of 3000 sqm allowed for the construction of the fuel stations being reduced further.

Fuel stations should also be not less than 1.5 km apart and built on the opposite side of the road from the nearest existing fuel station.

Farrugia also pointed out that developers should be wary of European goals that will aim to reduce and abolish completely fuel powered cars by 2035, meaning that investments in fuel stations might be short-sighted.

The PD MP said that the Maltese government aims to go electric by 2040 and pointed out that foreign car manufacturers will stop producing fuel powered cars within the next seven years.

Farrugia said that therefore the review of such policies will need to keep in mind both the investors and the environment in its regulations.

“The policy review must look to safeguard the needs and interests of both the environment and the developers”

Farrugia pointed out that despite the large density of cars in Malta, the current number of fuel stations already exceeds the needs of the country by more than the double and such demand could diminish to 5 fuel stations by 2035 according to studies.