Delia questions doubt in Government camp over new amendment on IVF legislation

Nationalist Party (PN) leader, Adrian Delia, has once again voiced his concern over "loopholes" in amendment of IVF legislation which would render the title of the Embryo Protection Act useless.

Speaking during an interview on the party’s radio station, Delia said that despite understanding the pain families go through when they cannot have children, the new law would be "playing with morals and ethics."

“Medicine should be there to help families and strive to improve their lives, but this law would be effectively removing the concept of family," he said.

When asked about his position, he said that he is both pro-life and pro-choice. “I am pro-life in the sense that I believe in helping families in need, I am pro-choice as I believe that the Nationalist Party has the duty of voicing the concern of the voice-less embryo,” Delia stated.

Delia also stated that the government does not have a mandate on surrogacy and such an act would render the woman’s body an object.

“The government is trying to bind two different issues together, with the hope of distracting us and doing as he pleases,” Delia said.

Referring to an article on MaltaToday on the PN being split on the changes to the Embryo Protection Act, Delia said that he had opened the table to different opinions and was open to discussion on the issue.

“While the government has only allowed three working days for discussion, I openly accept different opinions on the matter,” Delia stated.

Referring to an article on the Times of Malta regarding the IVF law drafters calling the new Bill ‘chilling’, he said that this shows the lack of discussion in writing up the amendment.

Delia expressed his disappointment in regard to the government not allowing a broader timespan in which the different stakeholders can discuss and bring experts to the table on the issue.

“I invite Joseph Muscat to do the same as the [previous Nationalist administration], and bring experts to the table and discuss the issue from various perspectives," he said, accusing the government of not wanting people to discuss the issue.

“As I stated during the summer, I will be giving a free-vote on all ethical issues and I invite Joseph Muscat to do the same on the proposed amendment."

Delia also insisted that this amendment would effectively be giving all the power to the minister at the end of the day.

He also questioned whether any individuals within the government camp had issues with the amendment.

“I have to question whether there are any individuals on the government benches that actually do not agree with this proposed amendment, and I believe there are,” Delia stated, concluding by saying that within 30 years time, Malta will have "lost its identity."