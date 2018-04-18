menu

[SLIDESHOW] Murder suspects back on the scene of the crime where Caruana Galizia was murdered

Brothers George and Alfred Degiorgio, and Vincent Muscat, photographed on site from where Daphne Caruana Galizia was seen driving down the Bidnija hills the minute she was brutally murdered

yannick_pace james_bianchi
18 April 2018, 4:58pm
by Yannick Pace / James Bianchi
Murder suspects George Degiorgio, Alfred Degiorgio and Vincent Muscat can be seen second, third and fifth from right. Photo: James Bianchi
The compilation of evidence against three men accused of assassinating Daphne Caruana Galizia last October continued this morning with an on-site visit to Bidnija.

Prosecutors showed magistrate Claire Stafrace Zammit around the area Alfred Degiorgio is believed to have used to study the journalist’s movements. The house and area where the bomb may have been planted were not visited by the court this morning.

Lawyers Martin Fenech and legal aid Marc Sant for the accused, and Jason Azzopardi who is representing the Caruana Galizia family
The magistrate was accompanied both by the lawyers representing the accused and the Caruana Galizia family for the visit, which lasted roughly two hours.

From left, Alfred Degiorgio 'il-Fulu', Vincent Muscat 'il-Kohhu', and second from right, George Degiorgio 'ic-Ciniz'
The three accused were also present for the visit. The three men appeared to be walking around the area freely but in the presence of several heavily armed police officers.

Photos taken of the scene of the crime
Police officers and could be seen walking around the site and taking measurements and looking across the valley towards the road leading up to the Caruana Galizia residence.

Caruana Galizia was murdered on 16 October last year, shortly after leaving the house. The powerful bomb was placed beneath the driver's seat.

A light moment catches lawyers Martin Fenech and George Degiorgio exchanging a smile
The three men were arrested on 4 December along with seven other suspects who were later released on police bail.

Up at the vantage point from where Alfred Degiorgio is suspected of having witnessed the blast activated by his brother from aboard a yacht out at sea.
The magistrate has ruled there is enough prima facie evidence for the accused to stand trial but the prosecution has opted to continue with the compilation of evidence before issuing a bill of indictment.

