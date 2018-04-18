Ongoing | Deputy speaker rules ‘Daphne Project’ revelations constitute matter of public urgency

This story will be continuously updated.

Deputy speaker Claudette Buttigieg has upheld Opposition leader Adrian Delia's request for an urgent discussion on yesterday's 'Daphne Project' allegations on Economy Minister's Chris Cardona's connection to persons accused of killing journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Buttigieg decided that what was revealed constituted a matter of public urgency. The matter is now being discussed in Parliament.

“We were going to speak on human life - on embryo freezing - and are still going to discuss a human life, that of a journalist who has been killed,” Delia said.

"As I speak new information is being published - information regarding high ranking member of government," he said, in reference to new revelations published this evening regarding 17 Black, tourism minister Konrad Mizzi and the Prime Minister's Chief of Staff Keith Schembri.

"From what I am seeing right now, this matter is not going to stop here. Revelation after revelation are going to be published," he highlighted, "The government can start making decisions today."

"I am happy when I see government success stories and when investment comes to Malta. But this is not a matter of money. It is a question of whether our country will remain being considered as a Western democratic country, or instead a totalitarian country with no law and no justice, where the democracy we worked for so hard disappeared in a few years, for money."

Stressing that the public had to right to know the truth about who was the mandator behind Caruana Galizia’s murder, Delia said that it has been documented for thousands of years in Malta that justice was upheld, and the Maltese people always had a sense of what was just.

“The Prime Minister said that whatever had to be spent, would be spent to catch [who killed Caruana Galizia],” he said, “And it caught who placed the bomb. But it didn’t catch who ordered the killing.”

“If the government said it would do all it takes to solve the murder, why does it not want to speak for 15 minutes more [than the sitting was meant to last today],” Delia said, referring.

“Did the Police Commissioner know that Chris Cardona met with one of the persons accused of the murder, both before and after [the crime] happened,” he stressed, insisting that the people had the right to know the truth, and the government was obliged to give answers.

Normal schedule suspended for urgent discussion of 'Daphne Project' revelations

Delia earlier this afternoon reiterated the request he made yesterday, which had not been accepted, for the government to issue a ministerial statement regarding the information revealed Tuesday by local and international news organisations that Cardona had met with one of the persons accused of Caruana Galizia’s murder, before and after she was killed.

He today invoked a parliamentary standing order used to request a discussion in Parliament on an issue which is of public interest, defined, and urgent.

"We are here talking about a life which was taken away brutally," Delia highlighted as he made his request.

Deputy Prime Minister Chris Fearne, speaking instead of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, who is abroad on government business, however said that the request for a ministerial statement could again not be upheld, contending that since the news organisations had released their information yesterday, the matter was no longer ‘urgent’, and the criteria for invoking the standing order were therefore not met.

“Delia himself said the news was issued yesterday. Yesterday we asked him if there was a standing order he wanted to quote, and he could have quoted the one he mentioned today, but he didn’t. So the urgency has today passed, and he cannot invoke [the standing order],” Fearne said.

This led to Delia insisting that all the standing order's requirements where being met, since the matter of Cardona murder suspects connections as reported by news outlets such as The Guardian, The New York Times, Reuters and La Repubblica was of interest to the public, was a defined issue, and was still urgent.

“Fearne is mixing the ‘immediate’ with what is ‘urgent’. That which is ‘immediate’ is defined at law in terms of an amount of time. 'Urgency' denotes the importance of what we are discussing and on how essential having answers on the matter is,” Delia emphasised.

"Every day, every minute we go without answers, our country is being damaged - is this not urgent?" he asked.