In open letter, MP Godfrey Farrugia writes of regret in helping elect Labour

Former Labour minister and Democratic Party MP Godfrey Farrugia says he witnessed mistakes being concealed and that Labour is inflicting ‘irreversible damage’

21 April 2018, 11:14am
by Tia Reljic
Democratic Party MP Godfrey Farrugia said that attempts to change the course of mistakes made by Labour were met by 'attempts to silence'
Despite its achievements, the current administration concealed mistakes and caused “irreversible damage,” to the country, Democratic Party MP Godfrey Farrugia said.

“Day by day, I saw mistakes swept under the carpet, and no ownership was taken of them,” he said. “It is with profound sadness that I acknowledge the untold, irreversible damage the Labour Party I had helped to elect, is inflicting upon my country.”

Attempts to change the course of these "mistakes" were "met by attempts to silence" he said.

Farrugia insisted that the system itself needed to change, and that the current party system “punishes dissent,” causing others to fear to speak out.

But Farrugia is not critical of those who are afraid to take a stand. “After so long in Opposition, it was easier for most to close a blind eye, as we abandoned humane politics,” he said, adding that those who did speak up were marginalised and threatened.

Farrugia wrote of feeling betrayed as the party abandoned its historical ideals. “I remember what it felt like to doubt from the inside - watching a dream crumble, and people turning their backs on the solutions, either out of self-interest, or more often, out of fear.”

“I spoke out, in the end, and I made my stand. I know what it is like. Now I wish to change the system, which restricts people from speaking out because of the fear of social and professional consequences,” he said, urging others to come together to “save the country” from falling into “total disrepute” and safeguarding the rule of law from collapse.

