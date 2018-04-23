Dr Klown reports impersonator to police

The NGO Dr Klown has reported an individual pretending to collect money on its behalf to the police.

Dr Klown is active in Mater Dei Hospital, where it provides hospitalized children distraction and stress relief through fun and laughter.

The NGO said it had been warned by a shop owner in Paola, that a female individual was asking for donations on behalf of the NGO.

“This is not one of our volunteers,” the NGO said in a statement. “We do not raise funds by going from door to door or shop to shop.”

The NGO said that it only engaged in “organised fund-raising activities and events” and had reported the offence to the police.