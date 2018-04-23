Muscat says he has ‘nothing to add’ on Daphne Project stories, says investigations are pending

Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said he had nothing to add in response to the stories released by the Daphne Project last week.

Nationalist MP Beppe Fenech Adami asked for a ministerial response to the stories from the prime minister on the allegations that Economy Minister Chris Cardona met with men charged with the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia before and after the crime.

Speaking in parliament, he also asked the prime minister to respond to the stories which revealed that Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri had a “clear plan” on how they were to receive large sums of money from offshore companies.

Muscat said he had “nothing to add” to what was already said in statements by Cardona, Schembri, and Mizzi, and that there were “pending investigations.”

Muscat merely added that he had subjected himself to an investigation, and challenged Fenech Adami to ask “his own leader” to launch an investigation on himself – referring to Nationalist party leader Adrian Delia.