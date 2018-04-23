menu

Man seriously injured after diving into the sea

The 29-year-old man dived into the water in Marsaxlokk, hiting the rocks at the bottom of the sea

23 April 2018, 7:57pm

A 29-year-old Syrian national was certified as suffering from grevious injuries after he dived into the sea and hit the rocks at the bottom of the seabed.

The incident occured at Xrobb l-Ghagin bay in Marsaxlokk at around 4.30pm, police said.

The man was subsequently taken to Mater Dei hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.

