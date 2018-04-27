menu

[WATCH] Justice Minister indicates government will intervene to protect DePaule Band Club's premises

A total of €150,000 will be made available to band clubs this year, as part of the launch of a funding scheme for band clubs, now in its second year

massimo_costa
27 April 2018, 12:42pm
by Massimo Costa
Justice Minister Owen Bonnici. Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
Justice Minister Owen Bonnici. Photo: James Bianchi/MediaToday
Justice Minister indicates government will intervene to protect DePaule Band Club's premises

The government is committed to doing all it can for band clubs, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici said, clearly indicating that it be would intervening in aid of the DePaule Band Club in Rahal Gdid to prevent it from losing its premises.

The Fra Antoine De Paule Philharmonic Society lost its club premises following an Appeal Court sentence which decided against the club.

The case was initiated in 1997 by families who have rented out the property since 1945, who said that unauthorized structural works were carried out in the club.

In his sentence, Judge Anthony Ellul ordered the society to leave the property, which is situated opposite the Parish Church, by September.

Speaking at the launch of a funding scheme for band clubs, now in its second year, Bonnici underlined the government would not just let things run their course when it came to such rental issues encountered by musical societies.

A total of €150,000 will be made available to band clubs this year, Bonnici said, highlighting that in order to be eligible for the funds, the societies would have to be registered as voluntary organisations.

"The only requirement we are imposing is that the clubs be certified as NGOs, in the interest of guaranteeing a level of responsibility when funds are given, and also to respect money laundering rules.

"The purposes for which funds can be applied for are defined and very wide," he said, "The need for a specific fund was born because previously clubs had to compete with a multitude of other arts areas for funds.

Massimo Costa joined MaltaToday in 2017 as a journalist. He is a graduate in European Stud...
More in National
Fortina in talks with government to lift restrictions on part of site that was public land
National

Fortina in talks with government to lift restrictions on part of site that was public land
James Debono
Bee-harming pesticides banned across the EU
National

Bee-harming pesticides banned across the EU
Tia Reljic
[WATCH] Justice Minister indicates government will intervene to protect DePaule Band Club's premises
National

[WATCH] Justice Minister indicates government will intervene to protect DePaule Band Club's premises
Massimo Costa
FIAU trawling every single Pilatus transaction in search of money laundering evidence
National

FIAU trawling every single Pilatus transaction in search of money laundering evidence
Matthew Vella
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe