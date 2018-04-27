[WATCH] Justice Minister indicates government will intervene to protect DePaule Band Club's premises

Justice Minister indicates government will intervene to protect DePaule Band Club's premises

The government is committed to doing all it can for band clubs, Justice Minister Owen Bonnici said, clearly indicating that it be would intervening in aid of the DePaule Band Club in Rahal Gdid to prevent it from losing its premises.

The Fra Antoine De Paule Philharmonic Society lost its club premises following an Appeal Court sentence which decided against the club.

The case was initiated in 1997 by families who have rented out the property since 1945, who said that unauthorized structural works were carried out in the club.

In his sentence, Judge Anthony Ellul ordered the society to leave the property, which is situated opposite the Parish Church, by September.

Speaking at the launch of a funding scheme for band clubs, now in its second year, Bonnici underlined the government would not just let things run their course when it came to such rental issues encountered by musical societies.

A total of €150,000 will be made available to band clubs this year, Bonnici said, highlighting that in order to be eligible for the funds, the societies would have to be registered as voluntary organisations.

"The only requirement we are imposing is that the clubs be certified as NGOs, in the interest of guaranteeing a level of responsibility when funds are given, and also to respect money laundering rules.

"The purposes for which funds can be applied for are defined and very wide," he said, "The need for a specific fund was born because previously clubs had to compete with a multitude of other arts areas for funds.