Fortina in talks with government to lift restrictions on part of site that was public land

The owners of the Fortina hotel are in talks with the Lands Authority to release them from certain “restrictions” on part of the land bought from the government.

Part of the Fortina site in Sliema was bought from the government for €1.4 million in three separate contracts between 1991 and 2000 on condition it be used for touristic development.

Developer Edward Zammit Tabona has confirmed with MaltaToday that Fortina is in talks with the Lands Authority to release it from the condition that bars it from developing apartments on that portion of land bought from the government.

However, he said that most of the development of apartments will take place on the site of the old hotel, which was bought from “private individuals” in 1965. “No restrictions apply to this portion of land since the land was never owned by government,” Zammit Tabona said.

He said part of the apartment complex at the rear of the site will, however, be built on land bought from the government and to which restrictions apply.

“Discussions are being held with the Lands Authority to release us from the restrictions that came with the contract of sale,” Zammit Tabona said.

He clarified that none of the development was taking place on public land, since the whole site was owned by the group on a freehold basis.

“Neither is any ground rent being paid to government as no portion of the land is being leased,” Zammit Tabona said.

The Planning Authority issued a permit last month for the demolition of the existing four-star hotel and spa wing, and the construction of 109 apartments over 15 floors, an underground shopping mall and three levels of parking.

The developers are suggesting that the creation of a public space between Ċensu Xerri street and Tigne seafront should be a “consideration” in these discussions.

The creation of a public space in the area is obligatory for any high-rise project making use of the floor area ratio mechanism outlined in planning policies.

Lands Authority CEO Carlo Mifsud had said the original deeds for the land on which the hotel was built had not been revised and if they are, it would require a parliamentary resolution.

The Lands Authority had issued its clearance to the planning application presented by the developers but Mifsud insisted that such a clearance “only implies that the applicant is being cleared to apply for a planning permit at his own risk and cost”.