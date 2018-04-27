Daphne Caruana Galizia murder investigation now involves other EU states - Europol chief

The investigation into the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia “now involves a number of EU member states”, the EU’s security agency has said.

Rob Wainwright, executive director of Europol, told MEP Ana Gomes in a letter that the investigation was “highly complex”.

“New concerns have arisen which are now the subject of further, high-priority investigation by Europol,” he said in the letter, dated 26 April.

The contents of the letter were divulged by The Daphne Project on Friday evening. MaltaToday has independently seen the letter.

Wainwright did not elaborate on what he meant by “new concerns” and in what manner other EU countries were involved.

A spokesperson for Europol told members of The Daphne Project that the office had nothing to add to what was in the letter.

Wainwright was replying to a request for information by Gomes, who chaired a delegation of the European Parliament tasked to investigate the rule of law and money laundering in Malta.

The outgoing Europol chief pointed out that while the agency would continue to work closely with the Maltese authorities, “there is some room for improvement in this cooperation and we are actively seeking to address this”.

A government spokesperson told MaltaToday, the authorities were cooperating with Europol at “every level” to get to the bottom of the case.

“If there is room for improvement, we will make any improvements necessary,” the spokesperson said, echoing the reply he gave The Daphne Project.

Caruana Galizia was killed by a car bomb on 16 October just after leaving her house in Bidnija. Three men have so far been charged with carrying out the murder but those who ordered it remain unknown.

Europol got involved in the Caruana Galizia murder investigation after a request by the Maltese government.

They were involved from the start and various police officers who have testified in court so far, have confirmed that they were accompanied by Europol officials during searches carried out at the houses of the accused.

Wainwright said the agency had been providing continuous support to Malta in the Caruana Galizia case since 26 October.

He also listed Europol’s activities, which include collecting, storing, processing, analysing and exchanging information, including criminal intelligence stemming from the case.

Europol has also notified Malta and possible other EU member states of information and connections between criminal offences concerning them.

Wainwright also used the letter to highlight, what he feels is a limitation of the agency’s regulation.

“[This] obliges Europol to rely on the information provided by the designated national competent authorities and to report developments in the case, including any matters arising of concern, solely to those authorities. This means, in effect, that the agency has no independent means to provide such assurance,” Wainwright said.

A group of international journalists from various media houses, including the Times of Malta, is following up stories covered by Caruana Galizia, in an initiative called The Daphne Project.