[WATCH] Workers' Day is used to divide the workers, PD leader says





Workers' Day should be a national celebration, bringing together all workers, rather than a partisan one, Democratic Party leader Anthony Buttigieg said.

"Unfortunately, Workers' Day in this country is often used to divide the workers," he said.

In video posted on Facebook, Buttigieg said that the national celebration should be led by the President of the country, with all the parties present.

“We need to celebrate the fruits of our labour and that of our forefathers, and to celebrate this country we helped to build,” he said.