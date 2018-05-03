Shortage of nurses persists despite higher recruitment, Health Minister says

More than 500 nurses are needed to fill vacancies in public hospitals, mental health facilities and nursing homes, Health Minister Chris Fearne said.

The acute shortage of nurses is particularly pressing in the mental health sector, where specialised psychiatric nurses are required.

Fearne lifted the lid on the problem at a press conference with the Malta Union of Midwives and Nurses to mark Nurses’ Day, which falls on 12 May.

More than 500 nurses were recruited between 2012 and 2017 but despite the increase, the public healthcare system, excluding mental health facilities and care homes, has a current deficit of between 250 and 300 nurses.

“The increase in number of nurses over the past five years has not been enough to keep pace with better healthcare services that are creating a higher demand for nurses,” Fearne said.

He noted that apart from the shortage at the general hospital, a further 60 or 70 nurses were needed to work at mental health facilities like Mount Carmel hospital.

“Mount Carmel hospital requires both psychiatric and general nurses, and the former are in very short supply, which is leading to a situation where a number of nurses are working overtime,” Fearne said.

According to estimates by the Social Solidarity Ministry there is an additional shortage of around 180 nurses in care homes for the elderly, Fearne said.