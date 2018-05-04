menu

Limiting foreign worker influx would harm economy, developers’ association says

MDA says current economic prosperity not possible without foreign workers

massimo_costa
4 May 2018, 3:30pm
by Massimo Costa
Curbing the influx of foreign workers would stall the economy's momentum, MDA says
The Malta Developers Association has warned that any measures intended on limiting the influx of foreign workers to Malta would harm the economy and stall the momentum it has reached.

The Association’s comments come a few days after Opposition leader Adrian Delia said that foreign labourers were putting a strain on Malta’s identity.

“The MDA feels that the economic rhythm that the country has now picked up would not have been possible without these foreign workers, who are making NI contributions as well as paying direct taxation and indirect taxation through their consumption in Malta,” the Association underlined.

Foreign workers’ contributions have led to Malta reaching the level of the European Union’s leading member states, it said.

“…Therefore these workers should be welcomed as long as they respect all our laws, including those regulating employment,” it added.

