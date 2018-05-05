Vocational exam will sow confusion, wreak havoc, Maltese language buffs say

Adding two other exam options - for "foreign" and "vocational" Maltese - to the existing Maltese MATSEC exam will “sow confusion in schools and among students”, a number of unnamed entities who say they are “committed to the development of the Maltese language” have warned.

In a statement sent by senior lecturer at the University of Malta’s Maltese department Adrian Grima, the entities threw cold water on the Education Ministry’s plans, saying that if it wanted to help students pass their exams, it had to strengthen the teaching of Maltese and invest more in resources, instead of “splintering the current SEC course and wreaking havoc.”

They asked the Ministry to explain clearly to the public in which ways the vocational Maltese exam would be different from the current exam.

“Which are the skills that will no longer be acquired by the students taking this course? Which basic components of language learning will the Ministry remove from the education of secondary students? Which “vocation” (or occupation) will it cater for? Will it apply to all possible “vocations”?” they asked.

The statement highlighted that the Maltese currently being taught in secondary schools, dubbed by the Ministry as “only academic”, was the most basic level of Maltese in compulsory secondary education, and consisted of the common element of Maltese grammar and orthography, reading, writing (such as essay and letter writing), and literature (suitable for this age group).

In the national curriculum, it said, SEC certification in Maltese is a marker of the standard of knowledge one has of the Maltese language, and also serves as a basic instruction for students choosing different routes in employment and post-secondary education.

The entities expressed further misgivings regarding the plans for the creation of a “vocational route” in secondary schools, arguing that since there will be a new version of the Maltese SEC exam as from May 2022 - consisting of two papers catering for different levels according to students’ skills - there was no need for a different exam,.

“It is clear that for the Ministry, vocational Maltese and SEC Maltese have different levels”, the statement underlined, maintaining that the Ministry was creating a system of “different routes” to give the impression that the only difference between Maltese as it is currently being taught and the vocational version would be the teaching methods adopted and that these require different exams but are at the same qualification level (MQF3).

“We believe that this is just a way of lowering the level of Maltese while giving the same certification,” the entities emphasised, advising that “The impoverishment of the national language will be institutionalised under the guise of different syllabi, which will in actual fact gradually erode the fundamental contents of Maltese (such as grammar, reading and writing).”

They cautioned that vocational Maltese, linked to specific occupations from as early as the last three years of secondary school, would give students who opt for this an impoverished knowledge of the language, and would put them at a disadvantage for the rest of their lives. It would also segregate students, they said, and remove a degree of flexibility which they require as they grow older within a complex world.

“We believe that there should be different teaching methods that reach all students but that these should all prepare them for the SEC exam which already caters for two different levels,” the statement recommended.