Woman grievously injured in quadbike crash
A 27-year-old Birkirkara resident was taken to Mater Dei Hospital after a quadbike she was on crashed into a barrier
A 27-year-old woman from Birkirkara was certified as suffering from grievous injuries after a quadbike she was a passenger on hit a crash barrier.
The man riding the quadbike, a 29-year-old from Birzebbugia, was slightly injured.
The incident took place in Triq Louis Wettinger, Mellieha, at 10:15, police said.
The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.
Police investigations are ongoing.
