Woman grievously injured in quadbike crash

A 27-year-old Birkirkara resident was taken to Mater Dei Hospital after a quadbike she was on crashed into a barrier

6 May 2018, 5:03pm

A 27-year-old woman from Birkirkara was certified as suffering from grievous injuries after a quadbike she was a passenger on hit a crash barrier. 

The man riding the quadbike, a 29-year-old from Birzebbugia, was slightly injured. 

The incident took place in Triq Louis Wettinger, Mellieha, at 10:15, police said. 

The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. 

Police investigations are ongoing. 

