Woman grievously injured in quadbike crash

A 27-year-old woman from Birkirkara was certified as suffering from grievous injuries after a quadbike she was a passenger on hit a crash barrier.

The man riding the quadbike, a 29-year-old from Birzebbugia, was slightly injured.

The incident took place in Triq Louis Wettinger, Mellieha, at 10:15, police said.

The woman was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment.

Police investigations are ongoing.