[ANALYSIS] Elephants and bogeymen on May Day: what the party leaders said

On International Workers Day as loud dance music blasted through the tannoy at the mass meeting gathered around the Triton Fountain, Prime Minister Joseph Muscat ignored the elephant in the room by deliberately ignoring new facts emerging from the Daphne Project: the clear connection between the offshore Panama companies set up by his minister and chief of staff, and a secretive Dubai firm connected to a supplier of the LNG project.

And Opposition leader Adrian Delia? In a quirky sidestep backwards, the PN leader evoked fears of Malta being swamped by foreigners. What the hell is happening?

The context and set-up for the speeches made by the two political leaders was completely different.

Muscat addressed the annual May Day mass meeting which was however hyped up as a response to the Daphne Project, which saw leading global newspapers puncturing his ‘best of times’ narrative through revelations on his two closest allies, Konrad Mizzi and Keith Schembri.

On the other hand Delia was addressing a sombre ‘business breakfast’ organised by the PN to mark Workers’ Day which saw the party listening to social partners, economists and intellectuals in a serene set-up.

The fact that Muscat once again chose to pronounce his innocence on the Egrant allegations simply reinforced his silence on evidence, which suggests impropriety on the part of his closest collaborators

So, while Muscat was expected to make a politically charged speech meant to reassure and galvanise the Labour crowd, Delia was expected to give an indication of his party’s roadmap and in which direction he would steer the country if given the chance to lead it.

Both leaders ignored new facts emerging from the Daphne Project. While Delia could well have avoided the topic not to sound divisive in front of the party’s guests, Muscat was expected to address concerns which have put Malta under the international radar.

But at the end of the day it was Muscat who managed to outline a cohesive vision of an open, cosmopolitan Malta, which contrasted with Delia’s myopia on identity issues.

Muscat: Silence is golden

It was Muscat himself who a week before the meeting urged Labour supporters to attend May Day celebrations, in response to Daphne Project revelations. “The best reply we can give is on May 1, when the people will unite as one in Valletta to convey our message,” he said.

Yet after achieving his aim of gathering the crowds, Muscat chose not to reply to the specific issues raised by the Daphne Project. In this way, the build-up to the meeting evoked the worst fear of non-partisans: that the meeting itself would see the country’s PM lashing out at the international media in an evocation of Mintoffian-style point-and-blame politics.

Muscat did nothing of the sort in his speech. He limited himself to deliver a speech based on a narrative that twins economic growth to social spending, and which additionally manufactures consent for the passports-for-sale IIP by twinning it to greater expenditure on social housing.

Indeed, instead of sounding divisive Muscat reiterated his call for national unity and in this he distanced himself from the more aggressive informal campaign on the social media to delegitimise critics. And in this way Muscat once again presented himself as a master in the game of political chess.

But still, there was one notable absence in his speech: any reference to damning revelations involving his chief of staff Keith Schembri and his tourism minister Konrad Mizzi.

The fact that Muscat once again chose to pronounce his innocence on the Egrant allegations simply reinforced his silence on evidence, which suggests impropriety on the part of his closest collaborators. For it may well appear that Muscat finds it easier to ignore than to defend the indefensible.

For the contrast between his defence on Egrant and his silence on the 17 Black revelations, it suggests that while the PM can vouch for himself on Egrant, he is not able to vouch for two of his closest allies who remain entangled to his political fortunes.

Muscat’s attitude suggests that he is simply waiting for the storm to pass, banking on the Opposition becoming more frustrated and pushed into more divisive positions. Indeed, the PN still seems intent on fighting it out against Labour on identity issues and similar debacles such as the IVF law reforms.

But this may not dispel the growing doubts among middle-of-the-road voters who expect Muscat to take decisive action against any impropriety.

Muscat also failed to send a strong message against corruption and abuse of power, ignoring fears that his lack of action with regards to Mizzi and Schembri may send a message of impunity. He rebutted criticism on rule of law issues by referring to the party finance bill and the abolition of criminal libel. And absent from Muscat’s speech was any reference to environmental issues and challenges which may well be seen as another example of emphasising strengths and ignoring weaknesses.

Delia: Bar talk vision

Adrian Delia is in the unenviable position of leading a party which was not only trounced in two successive elections but is now suffering from a deep identity crisis.

Delia, whose good government credentials are often questioned by the family and followers of slain journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia, also sounds desperate to find a battle-cry for his party which puts him in tune with the concerns of the masses.

Probably had Simon Busuttil been still leader, the message to those attending the party’s lacklustre May Day “business breakfast” would have emphasised the need to restore the country’s reputation through good governance, a theme which would have struck a chord in view of the focus of the international media on Malta.

Still Delia may be right in recognising the limits of such an approach in winning hearts of voters – especially in regions where the party has seen itself decimated.

Delia seems bent on voicing the concerns emerging from surveys, which show people being more concerned on migration and foreign labour than on corruption. But while these concerns are real, they are not grounded in economic decline or unemployment.

Surveys apart, the impact of a sudden influx of foreign workers cannot be ignored and one does not have to be xenophobic to express concern on the impact of 43,000 workers on the labour market, the environment and the infrastructure.

What is problematic is not Delia speaking about the need of a plan to better manage this influx, but his suggestion that foreigners contribute to a loss of identity. “Let us be careful of creating a country where foreigners come here to work but our children choose to leave because it will become a Malta they do not recognise any longer,” Delia said. He also contends that “any plan has to take into account whether we want to change into something else, transform and lose our identity.”

Moreover Delia chose to raise questions without indicating how his concerns on identity and religion should be addressed. He gave the impression that he is simply pandering to prejudice rather than presenting a vision. Indeed, it is more likely that changes in values are the result to exposure to global pop culture and the social media than to foreign workers.

And apart from expressing his discomfort with consumerism, Delia does not question the prevailing economic model which depends on attracting foreign workers at both the high and low ends of the labour market.

One risk not mentioned by Delia is that the Maltese economy itself becomes more dependent on a steady flow of foreign workers and more exposed to the dangers of a crash in any of the sectors attracting foreign workers. This in itself already fuels the national addiction for endless construction to keep the foreigners coming.

Neither has he questioned the over-dependency on economic sectors like gaming and construction which depend on very different categories of both skilled and less skilled foreign workers.

It was no big surprise that Muscat lashed out at this statement by Delia while addressing the Labour meeting, for it gave the PM the opportunity to reclaim the PN’s once-traditional openness towards global exposure.

Ironically on this topic the parties seem to have gone full circle.

It was once Labour that, before EU membership, would evoke fears of an invasion of foreign workers from Sicily, and it was Muscat himself before the election who suggested absconding international obligations with regards to boat-migrant arrivals.

With Delia now taking up this role, Muscat can position himself firmly in the European political mainstream as Delia drifts into a more populist direction. And with the economy still going strong, it is doubtful whether concern on immigration will translate in a change in political allegiance.

In this way Delia is avoiding confronting Muscat on the issue where he is at his weakest, simply out of fear of repeating Busuttil’s predicament while confronting him on an issue where the Labour leader may be on much firmer ground especially among the PN leaning segment of the population. The question is whether in the process Delia is gaining any new ground among Labour voters.