Government says best chances should be given to IVF couples, as Opposition stresses embryos are human beings

The second reading of the Bill amending the 2012 Embryo Protection Act is continued in Parliament this evening, with various MPs voicing their opinion on the proposed changes to the IVF law.

The debate was characterised by government MPs’ opinions in favour of allowing embryo freezing and continuing the discussion of the possibility of surrogacy, and Opposition MPs’ views against the amendments.

Nationalist MP Beppe Fenech Adami stressed that not regarding the embryo as a human being would “open the door to a bottomless pit, where everything can be justified in terms of what can happen to an embryo”.

“[Health Minister and Deputy Labour Party leader] Chris Fearne said that an embryo in the womb is only ‘eight cells’,” Fenech Adami said, “The departure point in the argument should be on whether the embryo is a human being. If you believe an embryo is a human, then you cannot vote in favour of the law. But if your conscience tells you that an embryo is merely eight cells, then the doors for many other things are being opened.”

Offering a very opposing viewpoint, Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia - who was on both the 2005 social affairs committee and the 2010 select committee which had advised the then Nationalist government on the formulation of what became the 2012 embryo Act - said that sometimes it is necessary to react against nature, since medicine had arrived at the stage where it could solve certain problems and help people get through particular issues.

“One of the advances in medicine was giving the ability, to people who can’t naturally have children, to have them. This is the miracle of research which gives the tools to doctors to fight nature, and through which such persons can live a normal life,” he highlighted.

“Doctors do not impose on their patients what they should do. A patient, for instance, can decide to undergo an operation or not,” he maintained, “A doctor’s obligation is to give the best recommendation in the particular circumstances, and according to his know-how and the medical developments of the day. He has to give the patient the best solution - but it is up to the patient whether to follow this or not.”

“We want that anyone who is willing to start an embryo freezing process, to be able to do so according to a regulated framework.”

Regarding surrogacy, he said that there was agreement in the government that more consultation on the matter was needed.

“It is shameful and disgusting for anyone to say that the process we are proposing is going to kill the embryo, and it shows that person didn’t understand anything of what we are suggesting,” he said.

Nationalist MPs Ryan Callus, Toni Bezzina and Mario Galea discussed the issue of anonymous gamete donation, saying that a person not knowing who his biological parents are could lead to that person having children with someone who is, unknowingly, their relative.

“This has genetic consequences and can cause big problem for Maltese society,” Bezzina said, while Galea said the changes could be the first step towards legalising abortion.

Parliamentary secretary for the disabled Anthony Agius Decelis, however, said that he was “honoured” to find himself on the right side of history in his support for the proposed changes.

Touching on surrogacy, he said that the government did not want to “do anything to turn the woman’s body into an object - we will keep discussing the surrogacy issue until we find the best solution”.

“How I wish to be able to carry my daughter’s child in my womb if she is unable to do so, but this is a privilege only for women,” Agius Decelis remarked.

He stressed that the government would not be imposing anything or anyone, and those couples which wanted to use the facilities as provided by the original 2012 IVF law could do so, while those who wanted to benefit from the changes and technology allowed by the proposed amendments could also opt for this.

Nationalist MP Mario DeMarco drew attention to the fact that there was not only a moral issue, but also a legal one, when it comes to how to decide which frozen embryos to use or not.

“How can you distinguish between one frozen embryo and the other,” he said.

"One in three embryos will not survive the thawing process - a very substantial number."

"There is also the issue of the disposal of surplus embryos which the couple doesn’t use - the amendment mention the possibility of embryo adoption, but, realistically speaking, there isn’t an easy market for such adoption," he underscored, "If nobody adopts them for years, who will decide what happens to them? The law does not mention anything about this. Who will decide that these can be disposed of?"