[WATCH] Young people more likely to report domestic violence, older victims seek more help

Young people more likely to report domestic violence, older victims seek more help

The number of domestic violence victims seeking social services is highest among women above the age of 40, Commissioner on Domestic Violence Joe Gerada said, adding that more younger people report such cases to the police.

Another encouraging statistic shows that the number of men reporting cases of domestic violence and seeking therapy has increased, he said.

The Commission on Domestic Violence Annual Report was presented to Equality Minister Helena Dalli on Tuesday.

While women are more likely to be victims of physical violence, the minister said, psychological and emotional violence is something which affects men. "This is a step in the right direction as men are reporting instances of such abuse," she told this newspaper.

A new phenomenon the Commission and service agencies have had to deal with recently was instances of violence by children against their parents, Gerada said. Agenzija Appogg has worked with 12 such cases.

Equality Minister Helena Dalli commended the efforts of the Commission, particularly in compiling the report, as she said it served as strategic report which responded to the changing needs of society.

The strategy calls on all members of society to change their attitude towards domestic violence and serves as a renewed call for equality, Dalli said. “This is because gender-based violence and domestic violence are deeply rooted in the inequality between genders, as well as imbalanced gender expectations, which are further perpetuated by a culture of tolerance and denial of the prevalence of such violence,” she added.

The minister also praised the fact that, as listed in annual report, the Commission has been working with other institutions including the police force, the Department of Justice, social worker agencies, and health centres.

The Bill on gender-based violence and domestic violence has now become law, enforceable in the coming weeks, the minister announced. “I am positive that this new law will mark a new era for the Commission, which will have a far wider remit and mandate to truly advocate against violence in all of its forms,” se said.

The Commission has also set up a new sub-group – ‘access to justice’ – which monitors the workings of law and highlights improvements which need to take place in this regard. “Indeed, the new Act envisions the Commission as a watchdog over Government, as well as an overseer of our society as a whole.”

“In line with this Government’s stance on equality, the law is framed in the context of protection for all, irrespective of that person’s identity. This is because violence knows no gender, race, or social class. The law must be able to protect all those who need to seek justice,” Dalli said.

The Ministry for Equality has also launched the first national Gender-Based Violence and Domestic Violence Strategy and Action Plan based on the four pillars of the Istanbul Convention which ensures that both law and policy work together to ensure that the victim’s needs are addressed.