IVF law: Government willing to discuss issues of anonymity, terminology, paid surrogacy will not be allowed

The government is willing to discuss changes to the proposed amendments to the 2012 IVF law when it comes to the clarification of the terminology used in the proposals, the right of a child born by anonymous gamete donation to know who his biological parents are, and making it clearer that surrogacy against payment will not be allowed, Health Minister Chris Fearne said today.

As the second reading of the Bill came to a close in Parliament this evening - with a total of 42 MPs having voiced their opinions on the subject, an uncommonly large number - Fearne insisted that the amendments the government was proposing were in favour of life.

A vote by division was called by the Speaker for 23 May, after which the Bill will go to the committee stage, where Fearne emphasised the government was open to continuing the discussion and putting in place certain changes.

“I agree there are thing in the proposals which can be improved,” he said, “We are willing to make any changes relating to the terminology used, in any cases were the Opposition feels it is not clear. “

Regarding surrogacy, he reiterated that a wide consultation, which would take as much time as needed, would be taking place.

“We will not be introducing surrogacy against payment - what we want is that if a woman’s relative wants to act as her surrogate, she would not be sent to prison, as the situation currently is,” he underlined, “When it comes to the right of the child born through anonymous gamete donation to know who his parents are, we are also willing to discuss this.”

“We are putting forth these amendments because we believe they can improve people’s lives. Around 11% of men and women in Malta have a fertility problem, and one couple in six suffer from infertility and can be helped through IVF. It is a commoner problem than diabetes.”

“Can you imagine not offering better treatment to diabetes patients, because the law is inadequate? This is what we are doing with the current antiquated law, which does not allow us to use new treatment. Through the amendments, the number of successful pregnancies from IVF will more than double from the current 12% rate”.

Sweden, turtle eggs and abortion crop up in debate

Today’s debate saw a number of Opposition MPs their objection to the Bill, with former Nationalist Party leader Simon Busuttil, PN secretary general Clyde Puli, and PN MPs Karol Aquilina and Carmelo Mifsud Bonnici all saying they would be voting against the proposals.

“I agree with IVF because it is a technology which helps create life,” Busuttil highlighted, “It is a pity the those criticising this law are being portrayed as not wanting to help infertile couples have children.”

“However, I am against the freezing of embryos as proposed by the amendments. The law we have today offers a reasonable alternative to this - egg freezing. Freezing an embryo amount to freezing a person - someone’s life. Why should you throw away what we already have, which has led to results similar to those in places where embryo freezing is allowed,” he said.

“If you are faced with two choices - egg freezing, on which there are no ethical issues, and embryo freezing, which has many ethical and moral problems - which should you choose? You should go for the option which does not carry ethical questions with it.”

He also said he was not in favour of surrogacy, remarking that this would give rise to significant problems if the surrogate mother decided she wanted to keep the baby.

“Even the most liberal countries, including Sweden, are moving to ban surrogacy, because this leads to exploitation of women. Is this the way we are looking at babies and women - turning them into commodities? This is why many countries have, or are passing, laws to make surrogacy illegal,” he emphasised.

Busuttil and Puli both stressed that the government did not have a mandate to introduce the changes.

“The electoral manifesto vaguely said there would be improvement to the IVF law. We do not think this is an improvement,” Puli said, “We cannot understand how this law was introduced so quickly and without serious consultation. You do not carry out a consultation after having decided already. This is another case of a government which says it listens, but doesn’t pay attention.”

“If we are going regard an embryo as simply eight cells, and not a human life, then how would we be able to be against abortion?,” he asked.

“If a turtle lays an egg, an entire section of a bay is closed off to protect that egg. But then we call an embryo just ‘eight cells’. Oh, the irony,” he remarked.