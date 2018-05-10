[WATCH] Education Minister: Vocational Maltese has been part of MCAST programme for years

Education Minister Evarist Bartolo said that the proposals for the creation of an alternative vocational Maltese route for learning the language reflected a system of teaching which has already been in place at MCAST for a number of years, remarking that he would have expected certain people to have been better informed before commenting.

Asked about the criticism by a group of academics directed at the planned creation of an exam on Maltese taught within a vocational context, Bartolo said that since MCAST was founded, basic courses - including in English, Maltese and Mathematics - have been offered.

The academics had said that a vocational Maltese exam would "sow confusion" in students' minds, leading to an impoverished level of knowledge of the language.

“These basic courses are based on Maltese and European qualification frameworks. In the case of the basic Maltese course, this is taught at levels one, two and three,” Bartolo said.

“By means of this Maltese programme, which goes up to the equivalence of a Secondary Education Certificate, many young people at MCAST have continue their studies, earned qualifications, and been able to put their Maltese into use,” he highlighted.

He said he “couldn’t understand” why those criticising the proposals were worrying, emphasising that the vocational Maltese option was not meant to “make [obtaining qualifications] easier, or to weaken Maltese”.

“Just as there are different programmes in other languages, not only in Malta, Maltese can be taught in such a way as to reflect how it is used everyday, and for occupational purposes.” he said.

Bartolo added that what was important was that the skills the vocational route would teach were those which already exist within the qualifications framework.

“The skills taught will be the same as those obtained at level one, equivalent to primary school, level two, acquired from around middle school and part of secondary school, and finally level three, which one obtains throughout the rest of secondary school,” he noted, adding that he had no problem meeting anyone with concerns, to explain what had been taking place at MCAST for a long time.