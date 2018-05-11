Infrastructure minister visits works on new Association for Abandoned Animals sanctuary

Transport and Infrastructure minister Ian Borg visited the site of works on a new animal sanctuary that will be run by the Association of Abandoned Animals (AAA).

The ministry is collaborating with the AAA on the project, through both the donation of funds, as well as assistance in carrying out work through the Works and Infrastructure Department within the ministry.

The sanctuary will be located at a site in Hal Far, with the property having been donated to the AAA by the government last year, with the intention of allowing the organisation to relocate its operation.

Speaking during the visit, Borg said the project would have high standards, and would allow the animals living at the sanctuary to live in dignity.

“That is why a project such as this,” said the Minister, “Although not an infrastructural project which will cost millions, will still have such an important impact. This is because it is a project which will translate into a lot of benefits for several vulnerable creatures who do not have a voice to fight for appropriate treatment.”

Borg added that it was important for the nation to hold itself responsible for the wellbeing of animals, insisting that abandoning animals on the streets was unacceptable.

The minister commended the AAA for its investment in the sanctuary while praising it for its work in the field.

Finally Borg thanked the Works and Infrastructure Department for its work, which will eventually see the sanctuary equipped with water heaters, aluminium, metal gates, enclosures for dogs and water systems.

Rosalind Agius, the Sanctuary manager, thanked the Ministry for the work it is carrying out on this site. She said that the Sanctuary is currently giving shelter to around 90 dogs.