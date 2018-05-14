Triton Fountain to be switched off for maintenance

The Triton Fountain will be switched off between 16 and 25 May while it undergoes scheduled maintenance works, the Infrastructure ministry said this morning.

The fountain, which was recently restored at a cost of €4 million, will have work done on the bronze and travertine.

“These works form part of the programmed maintenance which needs to continuously take place so that the fountain is kept clean with fully functional lights and jets and the most aesthetically pleasing bronze and travertine,” read a statement by the ministry.

It said that most of the works are carried out without the need for the fountain to be turned off, and have been taking place since the fountain started working.

“The best period for these interventions to take place was selected in such a way as to avoid clashes with Valletta 2018 celebrations and other feasts. Works will take around a week to complete,” it added.

Moreover, the ministry noted that the work on the travertine required the fountain to be switched off three days before the commencement of works in order for it to dry in time.

Finally, the ministry stressed that it was committed to maintaining the restoration works which “gave dignity back to the fountain” as well as other capital projects implemented throughout 2017.