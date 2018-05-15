menu

Cardboard cut-out of ‘naked emperor’ Joseph Muscat erected on Castille Place

Cut-out of photoshopped naked Joseph Muscat on Castille Place is part of various stunts by anonymous collective Rezistenza Malta

maria_pace
Last updated on 15 May 2018, 10:50am
by Maria Pace
A cardboard cut-out of a photoshopped naked Joseph Muscat was placed outside Castille Square in the night, by the anonymous collective Rezistenza Malta.

The group plants props and placards over various government as part of the general protest calling for the resignation of minister Konrad Mizzi and chief of staff Keith Schembri over the FIAU findings on their offshore dealings.

Early on Tuesday morning, the activists erected a cardboard cut-out of the Prime Minister depicting him as the emperor with no clothes, a reference to the Hans Christian Andersen story.

The cut-out, which was placed in front of Castille, shows Joseph Muscat stark naked, wearing a crown and a Henley & Partners sign, suggesting he is a salesman for the company responsible for the sale of Maltese passports.

Rezistenza said in an email statement that the protest action followed the revelations by the Daphne Project.

The group said that turning Maltese citizenship into a commodity betrayed its fundamental worth and that only a few would be ready to purchase it were it not for the access it provides to the EU. “The common good cannot be pursued through immoral activities. The end does not justify the means. We do not want to be a nation of pirates, politically corrupt and morally bankrupt. We deserve much better,” Rezistenza said.

"The truth is clear for anyone with the eyes to see and the courage to say so. The Emperor is naked.”

Malta sells citizenship for a total of €1.15 million together with a mandatory property and financial investment.

Forum Żgħażagħ Laburisti accuse Rezistenza of vandalism 

In a statement, Forum Zghazagh Laburisti replied to the poster being added on their Proud of My Politics campaign.

"These actions carried out by the same group of people that have long endorsed politics of confrontation and provocation best evidences the need of this campaign by FZL. Through which we want to emphasize ideas and not confrontation, and this in full respect of each other," ZPL said. 

"For every provocation we must respond with pride of all that we do for our country."

