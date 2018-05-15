Israeli occupation ‘a case of ethnic cleansing’ says former Labour minister George Vella

The former Labour minister George Vella on Tuesday dubbed the continued occupation of Gaza and Palestinians by Israel as a case of “ethnic suppression… if not ethnic cleansing.”

The former foreign minister spoke at the 70th anniversary commemoration of the Nakba, the “catastrophe” of 1948 when over 700,000 Palestinian Arabs fled or were expelled from their homes after the war of that same year between Arabs and Israelis.

“The issue of Palestinian refugees was never an issue Israel wanted to solve, but one created as part of a calculated move to create an Israel free of Palestinians,” Vella said.

“It hurts to have to admit that the two-state solution is gradually fading into oblivion,” Vella said. “The past 70 years were an ongoing catastrophe – an ongoing Nakba – as Israeli policy was one of ‘might is right’, made possible by the International community’s inaction. It saddens me that I don’t see Israel changing its position on this any time soon.”

Malta supports the two-state solution for the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. Yesterday foreign affairs minister Carmelo Abela expressed concern that the ongoing unrest at the Gaza border would threaten the prospects of achieving this solution.

In a statement Abela expressed regret at the escalation of violence in Gaza after the opening of the US embassy in Jerusalem, relocated from Tel Aviv. “Freedom of expression and peaceful demonstration must always be respected, and we call on Israel to adopt a measured response to all protests and actions that can be perceived as a threat,” Abela said.

Fadi Hanania, first secretary to the Palestinian ambassador to Malta, said the relocation and official opening of the Jerusalem embassy on the commemoration of the Nakba was a tragedy.

“The holy city should be accessible to all to freely practice their religious beliefs. The conflict is complex, and remains the world’s most problematic issue,” Hanania said, explaining that the Israeli-Palestinian conflict is the only one which has not been solved in the 20th century.

Hanania said the right of return for Palestinian refugees was non-negotiable, and that the international community should respect international laws and principles.

The event was attended by government officials, members of the Opposition, and other public figures.

The Nakba (“catastrophe”) refers to the 1948 Palestinian exodus in which more than 700,000 Palestinians were forced from their homes during the Palestine war. Through violence, threats, and massacres, Palestinians were expelled from their communities and physically barred from returning. Israel continues to reject their right to return.

Also addressing the event, Labour MP Edward Zammit Lewis said Malta remains fully committed to the two-state solution and that the issue was high on the agenda of the Committee of Foreign and European Affairs. “Accordingly, Malta agrees with statements made by the EU High Representative Frederica Mogherini, that this must be a mutually agreed by peace negotiations between Israel and Palestine.”

Speaking on behalf of the Nationalist Party, PN MP Carm Mifsud Bonnici reiterated the sentiments expressed by Zammit Lewis, and said that Jerusalem must serve as the capital of Israel and the future state of Palestine.

The violence on the Gaza border following the opening of the new embassy in Jerusalem on Monday was described as the deadliest day for Palestinians since 2014 as the death toll rose to 60 overnight. Over 2,200 others were injured, and more violence is expected overnight.

But the evening should not be taken as a standalone, as the Great March of Return protests began on 30 March, and at least 97 Palestinian protesters have been killed by Israeli forces since then. There were more injuries during these protests so far than there have been during Israel’s 51-day military offensive on Gaza in 2014.