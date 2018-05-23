Pro-lifers appeal to MPs ahead of tonight’s vote on controversial IVF law

The Life Network Foundation (LNF) has written to MPs to urge them to ‘reflect on the serious implications’ of the proposed amendments to the Embryo Protection Act.

The controversial Bill's second reading was concluded earlier this month with MPs voting for it during tonight's session. The Bill enjoys the unanimous backing of the Labour Party parliamentary group, while Opposition leader Adrian Delia has pledged to grant Opposition MPs a free-vote, despite pledging to repeal the law if elected.

In a statement, the LNF said MPs voting in favour of the amendments would have to shoulder a heavy responsibility, including “abandonment and loss of embryonic lives, and any detrimental effects on infants, children and other vulnerable members of society”,

“No justification based on lack of information, misinformation or ambiguous information would stand,” it said, adding that the way in which consultations were being carried out left “no room for experts to address the House".

It described the law as one centred around adults and one which side-lined children’s rights and best interests.

The NGO insisted there was ‘remarkable’ consensus by various bodies of professionals and individuals, that the bill should be opposed. It added that thousands of Maltese citizens were also concerned by the proposals.

“We have seen attempts at dehumanisation of the human embryo and children’s rights being side-lined,” read the statement.

The NGO reiterated its belief that human life began at conception, that embyros were put at risk when they were frozen and that the practice would result in the embryos being kept frozen indefinitely.

Moreover, the LNF said that there was no concrete and conclusive studies showing that surrogacy, gamete and embryo donation had no negative psychological impact on “infants, children, biological mothers, and society in general”.

“Given such a lack of evidence, we cannot be in favour of such practices as this is equivalent to playing Russian roulette with the wellbeing of human beings,” the LNF said.

“It is not conducive to social justice to transfer the pain of infertility to the next generation by way of depriving the latter of their right to know and insofar as possible, be cared for by their biological parents.”

