MP paid €34,504 for role as commissioner for reduction of bureaucracy

Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar receives an annual salary of €34,505 for her role as Commissioner for Simplification and the Reduction of Bureaucracy, according to information tabled in parliament by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

The Prime Minister was responding to a parliamentary question put to him by Partit Demokratiku MP Godfrey Farrugia, who whether MPs Rosianne Cutajar, Glenn Bedingfield, Edward Zammit Lewis, Robert Abela, Alex Muscat, Etienne Grech, Anton Refalo, Emmanuel Mallia and Stefan Zrinzo were employed by the government or other government agencies outside the public service.

Muscat said that Cutajar had been engaged on the 27 June last year, and was entitled to an expense allowance of 25% of the maximum scale 7 salary.

Furthermore, he said that Alex Muscat had been employed as a Secretariat Officer within the Prime Minister’s private secretariat since 30 April 2014, for which he was paid a Scale 6 salary, a car allowance of €1,854, and allowance in lieu of overtime at 20% of scale 7.

As regards, Zammit Lewis and Mallia, the Prime Minister referred to Farrugia to a previous parliamentary question in which it was revealed that both were paid for legal consultancy, while Abela also acted as a consultant, albeit without being reimbursed.