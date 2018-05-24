menu

MP paid €34,504 for role as commissioner for reduction of bureaucracy

The Prime Minister was responding to parliamentary question by PD MP Godfrey Farrugia

yannick_pace
24 May 2018, 9:02pm
by Yannick Pace
Rosianne Cutajar (right) with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and MP Silvio Parnis (left) during last year's election campaign
Rosianne Cutajar (right) with Prime Minister Joseph Muscat and MP Silvio Parnis (left) during last year's election campaign

Labour MP Rosianne Cutajar receives an annual salary of €34,505 for her role as Commissioner for Simplification and the Reduction of Bureaucracy, according to information tabled in parliament by Prime Minister Joseph Muscat.

The Prime Minister was responding to a parliamentary question put to him by Partit Demokratiku MP Godfrey Farrugia, who whether MPs Rosianne Cutajar, Glenn Bedingfield, Edward Zammit Lewis, Robert Abela, Alex Muscat, Etienne Grech, Anton Refalo, Emmanuel Mallia and Stefan Zrinzo were employed by the government or other government agencies outside the public service.

Muscat said that Cutajar had been engaged on the 27 June last year, and was entitled to an expense allowance of 25% of the maximum scale 7 salary.

Furthermore, he said that Alex Muscat had been employed as a Secretariat Officer within the Prime Minister’s private secretariat since 30 April 2014, for which he was paid a Scale 6 salary, a car allowance of €1,854, and allowance in lieu of overtime at 20% of scale 7.

As regards, Zammit Lewis and Mallia, the Prime Minister referred to Farrugia to a previous parliamentary question in which it was revealed that both were paid for legal consultancy, while Abela also acted as a consultant, albeit without being reimbursed.

Yannick joined MaltaToday as a journalist in 2016. His main areas of interest are politics...
More in National
MP paid €34,504 for role as commissioner for reduction of bureaucracy
National

MP paid €34,504 for role as commissioner for reduction of bureaucracy
Yannick Pace
Opposition MP questions government’s use of citizens’ data
National

Opposition MP questions government’s use of citizens’ data
Yannick Pace
Speaker rules that MPs must wear jacket in parliament, ties are optional
National

Speaker rules that MPs must wear jacket in parliament, ties are optional
Yannick Pace
Benna says government specifically requested individual straws with free milk scheme
National

Benna says government specifically requested individual straws with free milk scheme
Maria Pace
By using this site, you agree to our Privacy Policy including the use of cookies to enhance your experience.

Get access to the real stories first with the digital edition

Subscribe