[WATCH] PN claims ARMS bills increased by up to €600 each year under Labour

Some Maltese families are paying up to €600 on water and electricty under the Labour government, contrary to the administration's claims of having introduced lower tariffs, the Nationalist Party said today.

In a press conference that is still underway, PN spokesman David Agius said that the party had examined 100 bills passed on by families.

"Of those bills, 80 percent were found to have been over-charged by anywhere between €6 and €600 in one year," he said. "The initial examination of ARMS bills covered 2015, 2016 and 2017 and clearly disproved the government's claims of having redacted water and electricity bills."

Engineer Mark Anthony Sammut said that it was immediately obvious that the overcharges was a result of ARMS issuing bills every two months, thereby affecting charges for unit tariff bands.

in one case, a family of four utilised 8,869 electricity units over 12 months, which should all have been charged at 16c, but since 1,400 of those units were consumed within two months, those were charged at 34c, resulting in a total bill of €1,774 for 2015, instead of €1,180.

Sociologist Michael Briguglio, in his first official appearance for the PN, said that many families were experiencing an increase in water and electricity bills, despite tariffs not having been affected.

More to follow.