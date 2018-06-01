Incomes yet to be declared in ministerial asset returns
Ahead of the publication of the ministerial declarations of assets expected later on this year, here’s a look at what cabinet members own, as surmised from their MP declarations. The list contains all assets as declared by ministers, junior ministers, and cabinet consultant Robert Abela.
While the value of property was not specified – except in the case of Transport Minister Ian Borg – the top three property owners were surmised based on the number of properties they declared.
The top three depositors include those who have declared the most amount of money in their bank accounts, while not declaring any loans.
While Environment Minister Jose Herrera features in the top property owners, it should be said that with €267,000 in his bank accounts, the minister would also make it to the top depositors list.
Normal judgement was used to rank the top investors, as the list of companies that European Affairs Minister Helena Dalli is a shareholder of put her at the top of the list. Shares in MIA are notably valuable, thereby placing Tourism Minister Konrad Mizzi second – not including Hearnville which has since been liquidated.
Information which was illegible due to handwriting, such as the amount of drafts declared by Home Affairs Minister Michael Farrugia, was left out. Ministers are yet to declare their income, which is expected in the upcoming ministerial declarations, as none of their members responded to a request by this newspaper as regards their earnings for 2017.
The Prime Minister’s assets remain the same as previous years: one property and €75,000. Curiously, Parliamentary Secretary Silvio Parnis did not declare any deposits – though he might have done so under ‘investments’. Similar to previous years, Finance Minister Edward Scicluna remains the most cash-rich, while the 1/40 of and 1/32 of undivided bits of property declared by Parliamentary Secretary Clint Camilleri serve an apt example of the levels of absurdity that inheritance issues tend to reach.
Edward Scicluna
Property: Naxxar property, 1/2 another Naxxar property
Investments: ACC ltd, 1,000 ord. shares, 99%, CWG plc 20,000 ord. shares, 2%, MGS, €108,000
Deposits: HSBC/BOV, €689,000
Konrad Mizzi
Property: London house + garage, Sliema apartment
Investment: MIA 4,000 shares, Rotura Trust, Hearnville Inc, since liquidated
Deposits: Bank deposits, €328,502
Loan: €306,820
Silvio Schembri
Property: 3 offices in Luqa, Qormi and Siggiewi, and one apartment
Investments: 2F Ltd 100%, MGS €11,200, MIDI shares (4,500), MIDI bonds (5,300), BOV shares (1,680)
Deposits: HSBC personal €60,000, BOV joint €29,000, BOV young savers €12,000
Total Deposits: €101,000
Loan: BOV €97,000
Chris Agius
Property: Bormla property
Deposits: BOV, savings, €73, 724 BOV, savings, €49, 434
Total Deposits: €123,158
Loans: BOV, car loan, €16,527, BOV, credit card, €3,000, BOV, credit card, €3,000
Justyne Caruana
Property: ½ Gozo residence
Deposits: BOV savings €4598 plus €250, HSBC savings €2076, APS bank fixed €15,378, APS current €55,451
Total Deposits: €77,753
Loan: €35,866
Deo Debattista
Property: Mosta residence, 2 apartments in Sliema and Mellieha, 2 garages in Attard
Deposits: BOV savings €80,000, HSBC (spouse) savings: €5,000
Total Deposits: €85,000
Julia Farrugia Portelli
Property: ½ Rabat residence, ½ Balzan property
Deposits: BOV savings €21,923.42
Michael Falzon
Property: Iklin residence, Bahrija rural land
Investments: Middle sea shares, MSE, 4,000 ord. shares. BOV shares, MSCE, 11,370 ord. shares
Deposits: BOV savings €113,250, BOV savings £128,280 (€ 146,879.03), BOV fixed €380,000, BOV savings €2,270
Total Deposits: €642,399.03
Jose Herrera
Property: 5 properties in Sliema, Mosta, Valletta, and Lija, shares of property in Sliema, St Paul’s Bay, and Gzira
Investments: Calamatta Cuschieri, nominee holdings, stocks; Nominee portfolio total €861.85
Deposits: HSBC current €90,000, Banif current/savings €170,000, HSBC current (spouse) €2,000, cash in hand €5,000
Total Deposits: €267,000
Clint Camilleri
Property: Msida flat, undivided share of a property in Qala, as well as shares in various inherited properties, among them a property, a flat, a garage and agricultural land in Qala, Gozo.
Investments: Michael Grech Financial investment services USD deposit $149.90 (€127.54), FB Inc 46 shares, SPDR S&P 500 ETF 52 shares, Malta Govt Bond Fund 7.0042 units
Deposits: HSBC current €34,789, HSBC savings €80,102, HSBC $314.14 (€267.29), BOV savings €15,185.07 Total Deposits: €130,343
Loans: HSBC bank loan €45,500, HSBC credit card €5,725
Chris Cardona
Property: Ta’ Xbiex mansion, villa, B’kara office
Investments: 25% Sapmac Co Ltd
Deposits: €127,000
Helena Dalli
Property: Properties in M’scala and Zabbar
Investments: Pada Builders Ltd, 99% shareholding, trading; Elcar Development Ltd, 50% shareholding, trading; PR Company Ltd, 50% shareholding, trading; PLJ Dalli Limited, 100% shareholding, trading; P+D Investment Limited, 50% shareholding, trading; Parklands Ltd, 33.3% shareholding, non-trading; Trader Limited, 33.3% shareholding, non-trading; PD Construction Ltd, 50% shareholding, in liquidation; PLJ Limited, 100% shareholding, in liquidation
Deposits: BOV, current account, €506, BOV, savings account, €440, BOV, fixed account, €7,089, HSBC, fixed account, €488, HSBC, current account, €51,833
Total Deposits: €60,356
Anthony Agius Decelis
Property: Mosta residence
Deposits: BOV savings, €20,000
Chris Fearne
Property: Tarxien property and garage, farmhouse in Bir id-Deheb
Investments: BOV lifelink €37,486
Bonds: Cuschieri Calamatta €224,477, Island €9,300, MGS €39,600
Deposits: BOV accounts €66,380,
BOV (spouse) accts €51,812, BOV €2,560, BNF €21,447, Credit Europe €559
Total Deposits: €142,758
Robert Abela
Property: Mscala apartment + garage, properties in Xewkija, Zejtun, Iklin
Investments: HSBC ord. shares (806), Hili properties plc unsecured bonds (2,100), MGS (5,000)
Deposits: Lombard Bank savings €140.14, Lombard Bank current €20, BOV acc €246,961, BNF Bank Malta joint acc €13.90
Total Deposits: €247,135
Michael Farrugia
Property: A property in Naxxar, an office, and shares in properties in Naxxar, St Julians, and B’bugia.
Deposits: HSBC €1,129.21, BOV €134,899.16
Total Deposits: €136,028 plus drafts
Joseph Muscat
Property: Burmarrad residence
Deposits: €75,000
Silvio Parnis
Property: 2 houses in Tarxien and St Paul’s Bay, property in Bormla, 2 offices, Xlendi flat
Investments: BOV, €42,000, €10,000 stock, MSV life value 27,786.02
Ian Borg
Property: Dingli apartment, Dingli office (€30,000), Rabat office (€8,500), tumolo agricultural land (€15,000), Rabat property (€232,115) Property total value: At least €285,615
Loan: €310,553 Deposits: Bov €15,887
Joe Mizzi
Property: Kalkara residence, plot, garage, Paola grave
Deposits: BOV savings €18,476.57
Loans: BOV €12,257.23, €5,230.69
Roderick Galdes
Property: 3 properties in Qormi, Gozo, Luqa, office in Qormi, studio apartment in the UK, agricultural land in Sicily
Deposits: HSBC savings €1,880
Loan: HSBC €262,232
Carmelo Abela
Property: 3 properties in Zejtun and M’scala
Investments: Security Holding €10,573
Deposits: €8,433.98
Loans: €116,152.38
Clifton Grima
Property: 2 properties in B’kara and St Julians
Deposits: BOV savings €48,871
Aaron Farrugia
Property: Naxxar maisonette
Deposits: APS savings/current €30,000